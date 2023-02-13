More Culture:

February 13, 2023

The Chicken or the Egg opens new Marlton location

The original restaurant has been a Jersey Shore favorite for three decades for its menu of wings and breakfast foods

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
chicken or the egg marlton

The Chicken or the Egg, a Jersey Shore favorite that serves breakfast food and wings, has opened its highly-anticipated second location at the Renaissance Square shopping center in Marlton.

The Chicken or the Egg — a staple of the Jersey Shore — has opened its second location in Marlton.

The highly-anticipated breakfast and wings joint, located in the Renaissance Square shopping center, began welcoming customers last week.

The Chicken or the Egg, affectionately known as "Chegg," has been serving customers in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island since 1991. It is known for its breaded and naked wings, which come in 16 sauces of varying heat, as well as an expansive all-day breakfast menu and summertime favorites like sandwiches, nachos and fries.

The new Marlton location offers the same customer favorites, but it also has a liquor license, so patrons can stop by its two full-service bars to enjoy unique cocktails like the "Cheggtini."

The 9,449-square-foot restaurant has an indoor space with seating for 275, a bar and many flat-screen televisions. An outdoor seating area can hold 200 guests and includes another bar, lounge seats and fire pits. It will occasionally feature live music.

LaScala Restaurant Group, the company behind Chegg Marlton, owns several restaurants in Philadelphia and South Jersey. They include LaScala's Fire, located in the Promenade at Sagemore shopping center – about a mile away from the new Chegg. Owner Rob LaScala said he had the Route 70 and North Locust Avenue site in development for a while before deciding it would become a second Chegg restaurant.

"My brand is LaScala's Fire, and I bought this brand about six years ago," LaScala said in January. "So you know, I've kind of inherited the store, the concept and all from the original founders. But from what I understand, it seems like people are really excited. I live in Marlton, so I'm excited for it as well."

The new Chegg restaurant, located at the former site of a Kmart store, was approved in May 2021 by the Evesham Township Planning Commission. It was originally slated to be completed by last summer, but it opened its doors Monday, Feb. 6.

Alicia DiMichele, a boutique owner and former star of "Mob Wives: New Blood" who married LaScala in 2018, showed off the restaurant's indoor bar, colorful interior, TVs and outdoor seating in a TikTok video last month.

@aliciadimichele Who else is excited for the opening of the Chicken or the Egg??! 🐔🥚 #chickenortheegg #marltonnj #newjersey ♬ original sound - aliciadimichele

The Chicken or the Egg Marlton, located at 121 Route 70 East, is open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hour takes places Mondays through Fridays from 3-6 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

