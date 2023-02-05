The Hayes, a new gastropub by Chef Townsend Wentz, now open in Midtown Village

Acclaimed chef Townsend Wentz has opened his fourth bar and restaurant in Philly, and it's housed directly adjacent to his Spanish tapas concept Oloroso.

The Hayes, a contemporary tavern and gastropub in Midtown Village, is now open seven days a week for lunch and dinner service featuring American cuisine and a full bar.

“We’re thrilled to be up and running in this beautiful space next to my Spanish concept Oloroso," Wentz said in a release. “We’re super proud of the dishes we’re currently offering, and look for even more offerings in the weeks and month ahead.”

This latest addition to Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group joins the nearby Oloroso, plus A Mano and Townsend EPX. Lexy Pierce Photography/PUNCH Media Lexy Pierce Photography/PUNCH Media



The Hayes boasts a mid-century interior with a dining area that can fit 46 guests and an L-shaped bar that seats 22, with televisions positioned at either end.



At the new restaurant, patrons can enjoy modernized versions of classic pub fare including burgers, mussels and wings. The Hayes also offers soups, salads and entrées like Steak Frites and Roasted Organic Chicken.

For drinks, guests will find 18 taps with an ever-rotating list of craft beer, plus a wide variety of wines and a selection of cocktails created by in-house mixologists.

The Hayes, located at 1123 Walnut Street (which previously housed the Irish Pub), is open every day from 11:30 a.m. until midnight. Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations can be made online.