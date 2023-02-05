More Culture:

February 05, 2023

The Hayes, a new gastropub by Chef Townsend Wentz, now open in Midtown Village

From the owner of Oloroso comes a contemporary American restaurant and bar located on Walnut Street

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
the hayes midtown village restaurant chef townsend wentz Lexy Pierce Photography/PUNCH Media

Chef Townsend Wentz has opened his fourth bar and restaurant in Philly, The Hayes, a contemporary American gastropub in Midtown Village.

Acclaimed chef Townsend Wentz has opened his fourth bar and restaurant in Philly, and it's housed directly adjacent to his Spanish tapas concept Oloroso.

The Hayes, a contemporary tavern and gastropub in Midtown Village, is now open seven days a week for lunch and dinner service featuring American cuisine and a full bar.

“We’re thrilled to be up and running in this beautiful space next to my Spanish concept Oloroso," Wentz said in a release. “We’re super proud of the dishes we’re currently offering, and look for even more offerings in the weeks and month ahead.” 

This latest addition to Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group joins the nearby Oloroso, plus A Mano and Townsend EPX.

the hayes restaurant townsend wentz exteriorLexy Pierce Photography/PUNCH Media

The Hayes boasts a mid-century interior with a dining area that can fit 46 guests and an L-shaped bar that seats 22, with televisions positioned at either end. 

At the new restaurant, patrons can enjoy modernized versions of classic pub fare including burgers, mussels and wings. The Hayes also offers soups, salads and entrées like Steak Frites and Roasted Organic Chicken.

For drinks, guests will find 18 taps with an ever-rotating list of craft beer, plus a wide variety of wines and a selection of cocktails created by in-house mixologists. 

The Hayes, located at 1123 Walnut Street (which previously housed the Irish Pub), is open every day from 11:30 a.m. until midnight. Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations can be made online

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Midtown Village

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Reintroducing cougars to Pennsylvania would better control its deer population, some scientists say
Cougars Pennsylvania

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Health News

Eye drops brand linked to string of drug-resistant bacterial infections, CDC says
EzriCare Eye Drops

Eagles

Mailbag: Could the Eagles or Chiefs become the NFL's next dynasty?
020323JalenHurts

Movies

From 'Rocky' to 'Shazam,' the Philly art museum has appeared in more movies than any other Pennsylvania location
Art Museum Films

Tours

Learn about Black history through audio walking tours and storefront installations in Northern Liberties
Black History Month NoLibs

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved