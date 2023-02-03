More Culture:

February 03, 2023

Dress in your wedding-day best on Valentine's Day, and get free beer at Dock Street

The craft brewery created a Belgian-style ale with ingredients symbolizing unity, purity of heart, love, fertility, prosperity and joy

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Wedding beer Provided Image/Dock Street Brewing Company

Dock Street Brewery is releasing a wedding beer. The Belgian-style witbier is brewed with 100% champagne yeast and will be sold all year long to celebrate unions.

Dock Street Brewery is releasing a new ale inspired by love. The Philadelphia-based company is set to debut a wedding beer created with ingredients symbolizing unity, purity of the heart, love, fertility, prosperity, and joy. 

The beer will be released Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day. Couples who come dressed in wedding attire to dine in will get a free four-pack and pizza. If you're single, no problem; you can bring a friend and still take advantage of the Valentine's Day giveaway.

Normally, the Dock Street Wedding Beer will only be available through special orders for weddings, engagement parties, showers, and anniversaries; however, on Feb. 14, anyone will be able to purchase the beer; there is a limit of one case per person. 

The actual ingredients in the Dock Street Wedding Beer, a Belgian-style witbier brewed with champagne yeast, include lemon verbena, orange blossom honey, rosehips, coriander, lemon peel and sage. The taste is described as smooth, centered around barley and wheat with compliments of fruit.

"Couples and their families put a lot of thought into curating a beautiful wedding aesthetic and oftentimes invest a lot in great photography, so we want this beer to not only carry lots of special meaning and taste great, but we also made sure it's photogenic, too," the brewery explains

The 16-oz. can is white, with a symbolic design featuring a knot, an anchor and a bird's nest, signifying home. The packaging also features wheat shafts for wealth, luck and prosperity, alongside Eros, the Greek god of love. It was illustrated by Sarah Russell and designed by Johanna Roebas.  

