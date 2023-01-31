More Culture:

January 31, 2023

ReAnimator Coffee creates Jalen Hurts roast for Eagles' Super Bowl run

The sale of each bag of 'Hurtscafe' raises $5 for The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Coffee
ReAnimator-Coffee-Jalen-Hurts image via ReAnimator Coffee/for PhillyVoice

Philly's own ReAnimator Coffee is bringing back their football-themed Foles-gers label with a tribute to Jalen Hurts during this Super Bowl run.

The Eagles advancing to Super Bowl LVII has Philadelphia buzzing. Fans poured into the streets Sunday night to celebrate the team's NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers and can soon be pouring themselves an Eagles-themed cup of coffee. 

Philadelphia's own ReAnimator Coffee is getting in on the Birds' Super Bowl run with a new blend of coffee. Bringing back their "Foles-gers" label they previously used as a tribute to Nick Foles, ReAnimator created Hurtscafe." Paying homage to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the blend has hints of toasted almond, brown sugar, cocoa and "victory." 

For every sale of the Hurtscafe Blend, $5 will be donated to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, hoping to build upon the success of ReAnimator's original Foles-gers Blend  which raised over $20,000 during the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl Championship run.

The limited edition blend is currently available on ReAnimator's website for $20. It'll be available in stores later this week. 

ReAnimator Coffee has six locations in the city with cafes in West Philly, Fishtown, South Philly, Kensington and Port Richmond.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Coffee Philadelphia ReAnimator Coffee Coffeehouses Eagles Fishtown Coffee Shops Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Government

AEDs are lifesaving tools, but they're not required at Pa. school sporting events; A proposed law would change that
AEDs School Sports

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Wellness

Cold weather brings itchy, irritated, dry and scaly skin. Here's how to treat it
Dry Skin Winter

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
012923JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Fishtown Pickle Project now offering DIY fried pickle kits
fishtown pickle project fried pickle diy kit

Entertainment

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a haunted tour by candlelight in Manayunk
Lincoln Mill Haunted House Valentine's Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved