ReAnimator Coffee creates Jalen Hurts roast for Eagles' Super Bowl run

The Eagles advancing to Super Bowl LVII has Philadelphia buzzing. Fans poured into the streets Sunday night to celebrate the team's NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers and can soon be pouring themselves an Eagles-themed cup of coffee.

Philadelphia's own ReAnimator Coffee is getting in on the Birds' Super Bowl run with a new blend of coffee. Bringing back their "Foles-gers" label they previously used as a tribute to Nick Foles, ReAnimator created Hurtscafe." Paying homage to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the blend has hints of toasted almond, brown sugar, cocoa and "victory."

For every sale of the Hurtscafe Blend, $5 will be donated to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, hoping to build upon the success of ReAnimator's original Foles-gers Blend — which raised over $20,000 during the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl Championship run.



The limited edition blend is currently available on ReAnimator's website for $20. It'll be available in stores later this week.

ReAnimator Coffee has six locations in the city with cafes in West Philly, Fishtown, South Philly, Kensington and Port Richmond.

