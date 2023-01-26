More Culture:

January 26, 2023

McGillin's to serve green beer for the Eagles' postseason run, for second time in 163-year history

Philadelphia's oldest tavern is joining the many restaurants and bars across the city offering food and drinks celebrating the Birds

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Eagles
mcgillin's olde ale house green beer philadelphia eagles playoffs 2023 Provided Image/McGillin's Olde Ale House

McGillin's Olde Ale House is serving green beer by the pint and pitcher throughout the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff run.

Patrons of McGillin's Olde Ale House know that the bar only serves its iconic green beer around St. Patrick's Day. But, Philadelphia's oldest continuously-operating tavern is making an exception due to sports-related superstitions.

McGillin's is now serving green-tinted beer to customers in honor of the Eagles' playoff run, which continues at the NFC championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the 49ers.

During its 163-year history, the only other time the bar served green beer when it wasn't March was in 2018, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. "We're SUPER-stitious so we're doing everything exactly as we did in 2018," the McGillin's team said in a tweet.

Green beer will be served by the glass and by the pitcher throughout the Eagles' postseason run, which hopefully will continue past this weekend to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

McGillin’s is fully decorated for Birds fans, with Eagles flags outside and decor inside, as well as TVs to watch the games. The bar has additional food and drink specials for the playoffs, including the green “Iggle-tini" cocktail, so-named to poke fun at the way Philadelphians pronounce "Eagles." 

This is not the first time McGillin's has offered a celebratory, colorful beer. Along with green beer for the Super Bowl champion Eagles (and for revelers around St. Patrick's Day), it has served blue beer to celebrate Villanova's 2016 NCAA championship-winning basketball team and red beer during the Phillies' World Series run last fall.

The entire city of Philadelphia is bleeding green for the Birds, with other eateries and bars offering themed specials as well. 

Evil Genius has dropped an Eagles-themed green beer, Dietz & Watson has been giving away "Bird Dogs" on green buns, Termini Bros Bakery is making cakes with green cake crumbs on top and Night Kitchen Bakery is selling cupcakes topped with icing eagle heads, to name a few festive snack options across the city. Tinsel, known for its Halloween and Christmas pop-ups, has totally transformed into an Eagles bar with decor and themed drinks. 

McGillin's, located at 1310 Drury Street, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Eagles Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs NFC Championship NFL Super Bowl Bars McGillin's beer

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

13 arrested in connection with gun store burglaries in Montgomery and Bucks counties
Gun store burglary arrests

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Addiction

To reduce tobacco use, Pennsylvania and New Jersey need to do much more, report says
Tobacco Use Report

Eagles

Eagles' history in NFC Championship Games
Nick-Foles-Vikings-Eagles-NFC-Championship-Game

Food & Drink

Essen Bakery to open a new, larger location in Fishtown
Essen Bakery Fishtown

Entertainment

Celebrate Valentine's Day with funny and heartfelt love stories at the Powel House
Powel House Valentine's Day Tiny Dynamite

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved