McGillin's to serve green beer for the Eagles' postseason run, for second time in 163-year history

Patrons of McGillin's Olde Ale House know that the bar only serves its iconic green beer around St. Patrick's Day. But, Philadelphia's oldest continuously-operating tavern is making an exception due to sports-related superstitions.

McGillin's is now serving green-tinted beer to customers in honor of the Eagles' playoff run, which continues at the NFC championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the 49ers.

During its 163-year history, the only other time the bar served green beer when it wasn't March was in 2018, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. "We're SUPER-stitious so we're doing everything exactly as we did in 2018," the McGillin's team said in a tweet.

Green beer will be served by the glass and by the pitcher throughout the Eagles' postseason run, which hopefully will continue past this weekend to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

McGillin’s is fully decorated for Birds fans, with Eagles flags outside and decor inside, as well as TVs to watch the games. The bar has additional food and drink specials for the playoffs, including the green “Iggle-tini" cocktail, so-named to poke fun at the way Philadelphians pronounce "Eagles."



This is not the first time McGillin's has offered a celebratory, colorful beer. Along with green beer for the Super Bowl champion Eagles (and for revelers around St. Patrick's Day), it has served blue beer to celebrate Villanova's 2016 NCAA championship-winning basketball team and red beer during the Phillies' World Series run last fall.



The entire city of Philadelphia is bleeding green for the Birds, with other eateries and bars offering themed specials as well.

Evil Genius has dropped an Eagles-themed green beer, Dietz & Watson has been giving away "Bird Dogs" on green buns, Termini Bros Bakery is making cakes with green cake crumbs on top and Night Kitchen Bakery is selling cupcakes topped with icing eagle heads, to name a few festive snack options across the city. Tinsel, known for its Halloween and Christmas pop-ups, has totally transformed into an Eagles bar with decor and themed drinks.

McGillin's, located at 1310 Drury Street, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.