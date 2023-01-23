More Culture:

January 23, 2023

Chestnut Hill bakery celebrates Eagles' playoff success with themed desserts

Fans can purchase custom cakes and other treats at The Night Kitchen ahead of the NFC Championship game

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Tiffany Rivera
PhillyVoice Contributor
Food & Drink Baked Goods
Eagles Night Kitchen Bakery Provided Image/The Night Kitchen

The Night Kitchen Bakery in Chestnut Hill is selling Eagles-themed desserts, like this three-tiered cake, in honor of their playoff success.

A Chestnut Hill bakery is showing off its Eagles pride by serving cupcakes, cookies and cakes that celebrate the Birds' playoff success.

"When the Eagles have success, our customers get excited," said Amy Edelman, owner of The Night Kitchen Bakery. "They love the Eagles creations that we make."

MORE: Jason Kelce shares adorable video of his daughter singing Eagles' fight song in her crib after big win

The Eagles-themed cupcakes, created by chef Jackie Swain, are among the bakery's most popular treats. They are made with yellow cake and topped with a chocolate icing nest and coconut cream cheese shaped into a bald eagle head. 

The bakery also is selling vanilla shortbread cookies with the message, "No one likes us, we don't care." Other cookies read "Eagles" and "Philly." 

Eagles fans can order custom cakes to serve during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, too. The cakes are made with a funfetti mix and vanilla frosting. 

The bakery, which has been around for more than 40 years, is known for its lemon curd cake, a dessert layered with yellow cake and fresh lemon curd, topped with a cream cheese frosting. The bakery also sells brownies layered with buttercream frosting and a chocolate ganache, topped with white chocolate.

Last fall, The Night Kitchen also created baked goods that celebrated the Phillies' World Series appearance, including sugar cookies featuring red sprinkles and the team's logo. Now, with the Eagles so close to Super Bowl LVII, the themed treats may bring fans some added excitement. 

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Tiffany Rivera
PhillyVoice Contributor

tiffany@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Baked Goods Philadelphia Chestnut Hill Eagles

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Education

School District of Philadelphia suing the city over building safety requirement law
School District lawsuit

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Mental Health

The NFL has been slow to embrace mental health support for players
NFL Mental Health

Eagles

Eagles will host 49ers in NFC Championship Game
012223JalenHurts

Movies

Questlove's Sly Stone documentary, a follow-up to 'Summer of Soul,' to be produced for Hulu
Questlove Sly Stone Documentary

Holiday

Celebrate Galentine's Day with pink prosecco at the Museum of Illusions
museum of illusions galentines day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved