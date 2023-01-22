More Culture:

January 22, 2023

Jason Kelce shares adorable video of his daughter singing Eagles fight song in her crib after big win

The morning after the team pummeled the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs, 3-year-old Wyatt could be heard chanting for the Birds

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Jason Kelce
jason kelce daughter instagram video eagles fight song Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

Following the Eagles' win over the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs, center Jason Kelce shared an adorable video to social media showing his three-year-old daughter Wyatt singing "Fly, Eagles Fly" in her crib.

The Eagles crushed the Giants Saturday night 38-7 in the divisional round of the playoffs, and naturally the team's fight song could be heard ringing through the stadium as well as at bars and watch parties throughout the region. It could even be heard in one of the player's homes.

Following the win, Eagles center Jason Kelce shared an adorable video to social media on Sunday, showing footage of his three-year-old daughter Wyatt singing "Fly, Eagles Fly" in her crib.

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," Kelce wrote in the Instagram post. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

The video, which has already received over 50 thousand likes, shows what appears to be baby monitor footage. Laying in her crib, Wyatt chants, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Yay!" 

Kelce and his wife Kylie can be heard laughing in the background.

"What have we done?" Kelce asks.

The nearly one thousand comments range from fans praising the Kelces' parenting style to saying they also woke up singing the Eagles fight song. Montgomery County native rapper Lil Dicky added his own two cents in the comments: "You guys are heroic."

Kelce and his wife often shares entertaining videos of their children — Wyatt has a younger sister, Elliotte — including their hilarious quips and toddler tantrums

Along with helping to lead the Eagles throughout a successful season, Kelce has kept busy off the football field as well. He recently launched a clothing line and was part of a record-breaking Christmas album, both of which raised funds for charity. 

Hopefully Wyatt will have more to sing about next Sunday, Jan. 29, when the Eagles play in the NFC championship.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Jason Kelce Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs NFL New York Giants Eagles Instagram Kelce

Videos

Featured

Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Marijuana Legalization

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Health Stories

Eagles star Lane Johnson is learning how to block his biggest opponent, anxiety, and helping others confront it, too
Lane Johnson Mental Health Eagles

Eagles

NFL divisional round picks
012023JalenHurts

TV

'Bel-Air' Season 2 trailer reveals return of 'Fresh Prince' cast member, dives into Banks family drama
Bel Air Season 2 Trailer

Entertainment

Here are some options for where to watch the Eagles begin their playoff run on Saturday
Eagles Playoffs Xfinity Live

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved