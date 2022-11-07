Jason Kelce's new Underdog apparel line supports Philly youth programs

Eagles fans who are looking for a new way to display their support as the Birds' undefeated season continues can check out a new merchandise line from one of the team's most beloved stars.

Center Jason Kelce last month launched Underdog Apparel, which includes unique Eagles-inspired clothing and gear. All proceeds benefit youth programs supported by Kelce's new (Be)Philly nonprofit foundation.

"Celebrate our community, support our young people, and help make the best f*cking city in the world even better," is the merchandise line's website states.

Underdog currently features two collections: the Classic Collection and the Hungry Dog Collection.

The Classic Collection includes a variety of items featuring the "underdog" German shepherd image that was popularized during the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl run. Fans can choose from T-shirts, fanny packs and tote bags.

Hungry Dog is a limited edition T-shirt series highlighting fan favorites Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Brandon Graham. The collection, designed by local artist Bruno Guerreiro, includes clever sayings like, "Hurts So Good."

And for $308, fan can purchase the Hungry Dog Collector's Box, which includes every design in the collection.

Courtesy of/Gloss PR Jason Kelce's new Underdog merchandise line features several of his teammates.

The apparel was made in the Philadelphia region, designed by local artists and produced by local artisans.

"Underdog is committed to building a tribe of people who want to see a better future for the next generation," Kelce wrote in a letter on the Underdog website. "I want the city of Philadelphia to know that I believe in it, and our young people to know that we believe in them. Together, I know we can make a difference and this is only just the beginning."

Beneficiaries of the (Be)Philly Foundation and Underdog clothing line include Coded by Kids, which helps prepare underrepresented youth to succeed as tech and innovation leaders, and the education nonprofit PFSS, the newly merged Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars.

The online shop opened in October. A launch party was held Sunday at the Bok Building. Several Eagles, including Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts – were there to support Kelce, The Inquirer reported.

Courtesy of/Gloss PR Jason Kelce, right, dons one of the T-shirts from his new 'Underdog Apparel' line during a launch party at the Bok Building in South Philadelphia.

During the event, guests surprised Kelce by singing "Happy Birthday." Kelce turned 35 on Saturday.

With an 8-0 record, the Eagles may not be the "Underdogs" they once were, but Kelce's new line may remind fans of that magical Super Bowl year.