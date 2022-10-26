Say 'cheers' to the Phillies with red beer at McGillin's during the World Series

October 26, 2022
Seas of red will take over the city this weekend as Phillies fans celebrate the team's appearance in the World Series – and one bar is even coloring its beer to match the festivities.
Starting today, McGillin's Olde Ale House is offering patrons pitchers of red beer in honor of the Fightins, who begin their campaign against the Astros on Friday in Houston.
The 162-year-old Center City tavern, the oldest continuously operating one in the city, has seen its fair share of local winning teams. It has served blue beer for Villanova's winning basketball team and green for the Super Bowl champion Eagles (and for revelers around St. Patrick's Day).
But, this is the first time since Mcgillin's opened in 1860 that the bar is dying its beer red to celebrate the Phillies.
Philadelphia’s oldest bar will serve RED beer starting TODAY (10/26) at 11 am.@McGillins served green beer (for the Eagles & St. Patrick’s Day) & blue beer (for Villanova) but in its 162 years the historic tavern has NEVER served RED BEER - until today#RedOctober #Phillies pic.twitter.com/1Sk9d82eLq— McGillin's (@McGillins) October 26, 2022
Along with pitchers of "Phils Red October Pils," on sale for $10.50, the tavern is offering a host of Phillies-themed food and drink specials:
MVP: ($11.99) Meatloaf, Vidalia onion ring and provolone sandwich topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, ranch and Texas toast
The Vet : ($11.99) Sandwich with grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone, tomato, ham, salami, mixed greens and red wine vinaigrette
Grandslam: ($11.99) A sampler containing cheesesteak egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, buffalo tender bites and fried mushrooms
Ring the Bell: ($12.99) Cheesesteak-stuffed roasted red pepper with fried onions and provolone, served over mashed potatoes, drizzled with homemade tomato sauce
Phillie-tini: ($12) Smirnoff vanilla vodka, pineapple and cranberry juice, shaken and served in a red sugar-rimmed martini glass
Phanatic Drop: ($9) 2 Gingers brand Irish whiskey and Apple Pucker liqueur, dropped in Wyndridge Cider
Mcgillin's, at 1310 Drury Street, is open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen closes each night at 1 a.m.
