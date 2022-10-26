At Xfinity Live!, World Series watch parties replace Halloween masquerades

This month has been rebranded as "Red October" in Philadelphia thanks to the Phillies' stunning playoff run, which has them in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

With the World Series starting Friday, Xfinity Live! has cancelled its Halloween events this weekend. Instead, it is hosting a pair of watch parties in partnership with the Phillies and Budweiser. Here are the details:

• Friday, Oct. 28: Doors open to the public at 4 p.m.; Game 1 starts at 8:03 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 29: A ticketed event – a fan fest hosted by 97.5 The Fanatic – will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.; Game 2 starts at 8:03 p.m.

During the watch parties, the World Series games will be played on Xfinity Live!'s 32-foot screens. Budweiser will host merchandise giveaways, and there will be DJs spinning music in the NBC Arena and the venue's PBR section. Phillies-themed "Grease the Poles" specialty drinks will be available to sip on during the events.

Postgame entertainment will be provided by Engine #9 on Friday and Split Decision on Saturday.

All sections of Xfinity Live! will be open, so fans can enjoy table service, check out the food vendors and ride the mechanical bull (like Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber did Sunday night after the team became National League champions).

Tickets and table bookings can be purchased online. Free parking will be available in Lots S & T on each night.

Due to the watch parties, the Halloween masquerade parties scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled, and a Wine Walk slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, has been postponed to April. Ticket refunds will be given accordingly.

Information on additional watch parties will be released as the World Series progresses. The Phillies are due home next week for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Philadelphia. The series would conclude in Houston on Friday, Nov. 4, or Saturday, Nov. 5, if it extends to a sixth or seventh game.

Xfinity Live! has held watch parties throughout the Phillies' playoff run, and the environment has been mayhem in the best way.

Needless to say, "Dancing On My Own" will be blasting even louder if the Phillies get some more wins this weekend.

Friday and Saturday

Cover charge and times vary

1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Xfinity Live!