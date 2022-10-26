More Events:

October 26, 2022

At Xfinity Live!, World Series watch parties replace Halloween masquerades

Phillies fans can see Games 1 and 2 this weekend on the venue's 32-foot screens. There also will be live music, giveaways and postgame entertainment

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Phillies
Xfinity Live! Phillies WS Courtesy of/PUNCH Media

With the Phillies in the World Series, Xfinity Live! is hosting a pair of watch parties this weekend for Games 1 and 2 instead of its previously scheduled Halloween events.

This month has been rebranded as "Red October" in Philadelphia thanks to the Phillies' stunning playoff run, which has them in the World Series against the Houston Astros. 

With the World Series starting Friday, Xfinity Live! has cancelled its Halloween events this weekend. Instead, it is hosting a pair of watch parties in partnership with the Phillies and Budweiser. Here are the details: 

• Friday, Oct. 28: Doors open to the public at 4 p.m.; Game 1 starts at 8:03 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 29: A ticketed event – a fan fest hosted by 97.5 The Fanatic – will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.; Game 2 starts at 8:03 p.m.

MORESix years after its release, 'Dancing On My Own' remix charts again thanks to Phillies celebrations

During the watch parties, the World Series games will be played on Xfinity Live!'s 32-foot screens. Budweiser will host merchandise giveaways, and there will be DJs spinning music in the NBC Arena and the venue's PBR section. Phillies-themed "Grease the Poles" specialty drinks will be available to sip on during the events.

Postgame entertainment will be provided by Engine #9 on Friday and Split Decision on Saturday. 

All sections of Xfinity Live! will be open, so fans can enjoy table service, check out the food vendors and ride the mechanical bull (like Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber did Sunday night after the team became National League champions). 

Tickets and table bookings can be purchased online. Free parking will be available in Lots S & T on each night. 

Due to the watch parties, the Halloween masquerade parties scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled, and a Wine Walk slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, has been postponed to April. Ticket refunds will be given accordingly.

Information on additional watch parties will be released as the World Series progresses. The Phillies are due home next week for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Philadelphia. The series would conclude in Houston on Friday, Nov. 4, or Saturday, Nov. 5, if it extends to a sixth or seventh game. 

Xfinity Live! has held watch parties throughout the Phillies' playoff run, and the environment has been mayhem in the best way.

Needless to say, "Dancing On My Own" will be blasting even louder if the Phillies get some more wins this weekend. 

World Series Watch Parties

Friday and Saturday
Cover charge and times vary
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Phillies Philadelphia World Series Halloween Sports Xfinity Live Baseball

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

Three takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz debate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race
Fetterman Oz Debate Main

Sponsored

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Opinion

Most Americans do trust scientists and science-based policy-making, Pew research shows
Scientific Trust Fauci.jpg

Sixers

Post-honeymoon thoughts on the Sixers' first four games of the season
James-Harden-Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers_102522_USAT

Food & Drink

Heavy Metal Sausage Co. in South Philly wants you to try real charcuterie
Pat Alfiero Heavy Metal Sausage

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved