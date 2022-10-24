Six years after its release, 'Dancing On My Own' remix charts again thanks to Phillies celebrations

The Phillies have danced their way into the World Series for the first time since 2009, and a particular song has danced its way up the charts as a result of all the celebrations.

Calum Scott and Tiesto's 2016 remix of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" has become the unofficial playoff anthem for the Phillies' thrilling postseason run. It can be heard blaring through the speakers in the stadium, as well as at bars, houses, streets and parks throughout Philadelphia.

A result of all the celebratory jam sessions has been a return to the charts for the 6-year-old song.

Last Saturday, Oct. 15, the day the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS, the song received nearly 254,000 official on-demand U.S. streams, according to Billboard. This was a 45% increase from the previous Saturday. The song has also exploded in sales, from a negligible daily amount to nearly 1,100 combined copies last weekend alone.

The song has risen to the number 10 spot on the real-time iTunes top 100 chart, which tracks songs downloaded from the Apple iTunes music store. It trails only behind songs from Taylor Swift's recent smash-hit album, "Midnights," and Sam Smith and Kim Petras' viral song, "Unholy." It first returned to the chart last weekend, and has skyrocketed to its current spot in just a week.

It is also featured on a "Top 25: Philadelphia" playlist on Apple Music, which updates daily to feature the trending songs in each city.

The song was originally released in 2010 by Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, who croons about heartbreak against an electric beat. Then, in 2016, Calum Scott, a competitor on "Britain's Got Talent," released his slowed-down cover of the song, which he performed on the show while he was a contestant in 2015.



Scott teamed up with Dutch DJ and music producer Tiesto on a dance remix of his version, which was released in 2016 and was subsequently included on Scott's 2018 album, "Only Human." In 2017, the remix peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 93, but it has not yet returned to that chart this time around.

In case you missed the song's Philly connection: On Oct. 8, after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 and winning their first playoff series in 12 years, the Phillies celebrated in their clubhouse with champagne showers and a dance party. "Dancing On My Own" got the festivities going, capturing media attention and taking the city by storm.

"Dancing On My Own" has since been used by the team to celebrate each major milestone, including Sunday's NLCS series victory against the Padres, which featured a stunning Bryce Harper home run.

During Friday's Game 3 NLCS win, the song was blasting so loud that it could be heard from over a mile away, according to a video posted by one Twitter user. It has also been playing in Rittenhouse Square twice a day during the playoff run.

The song has become so synonymous with the Phillies run that fans can simply say "play the song," and everyone knows what they're talking about.