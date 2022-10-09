Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?

October 09, 2022
In a similar fashion to the 2017-18 Super Bowl champion Eagles team choosing Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as their playoff hype song, the Phillies may have just stepped up to the plate with their own unexpected choice.
On Saturday night, after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 and winning their first playoff series in 12 years, the Phillies headed to their clubhouse for a celebration worthy of the exciting victory. Between speeches and champagne showers, the party really got bumping when a particular song came on.
The "Dancing On My Own" 2016 remix by Calum Scott and Tiesto blared on the speakers as teammates jumped, yelled, sang, danced and drank more beer.
The Phillies all BELTING out Robyn's Dancing On My Own is killing us 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/CObR5RigAj— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 9, 2022
More Segura lmao pic.twitter.com/DOQtaEXcSX— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) October 9, 2022
The song was originally released in 2010 by Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, who croons about showing up to the club and seeing an ex with someone new. The lyrics about heartbreak are set to an electric beat.
This is this original version of the remixed song that was playing in the VICTORIOUS Phillies clubhouse; they played an updated version but this one still slays 🔥: Robyn - Dancing On My Own https://t.co/WAADNXF8uK— Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) October 9, 2022
People have generally found community in this song about being alone, according to Sam Sanders on NPR in a spotlight on Robyn's song.
"Contrary emotions wrapped up in one package, happiness and sadness living together in a groove: Everything about this song is a juxtaposition. That's what makes it an anthem," said Sanders.
Calum Scott, a 2015 competitor on "Britain's Got Talent," released his cover of the song in 2016, which he performed on the show and significantly slowed down Robyn's originally-upbeat tempo. That same year, Scott teamed up with Dutch DJ and music producer Tiesto on a remix of his version.
This is the song the Phillies used to celebrate their win.
Following the live coverage of the team's festivities, Twitter exploded with fan reactions to the Phillies' possible new playoff anthem.
Picturing a sold out CBP serenading the @Phillies to dancing on my own in the 7th inning stretch Friday night 🤘🚩🎶🎤— Sam Christie (@_slammin_22) October 9, 2022
Blasting “Dancing on my own” for the foreseeable future since that is the Phillies playoff anthem of 2022— Uncle Daddy (@JawnBonJoey) October 9, 2022
Guess Dancing on My Own is our new anthem.— RoryPlaysGolf (@RoryplaysGolf) October 9, 2022
Good morning to everyone else blasting Dancing on my Own on a continuous loop. #RingTheBell— JK (@JKush33) October 9, 2022
The Eagles have “Dreams and Nightmares” and the Phillies have… “Dancing on my Own”?? I love this city! https://t.co/qC6QftvXqC— araeko (@araeko) October 9, 2022
The Phillies popping champagne and singing along to Dancing on My Own is what I envision heaven looks like.— Lisa Marie B (@whatisthe411) October 9, 2022
Get ready to hear Dancing On My Own on constant loop at every bar in Philly for the next year— Julian (@Jules_R18) October 9, 2022
Interestingly enough, the Boston Red Sox used the same version of the song as their anthem for the 2021 playoffs. Let's just say Red Sox fans had mixed reactions to the Phillies jam session last night.
Enjoy the ride. We had Dancing on my own as our theme song last year during our playoffs run. It made it 10x more fun!— Justin (@MVPDevers11) October 9, 2022
Out on the Phillies now since they decided to steal Dancing On My Own...— Brandon M Johnson (@Brandon4Johnson) October 9, 2022
So, why did the Phillies choose this song to belt their hearts out?
No official reason has yet been given for the choice, but perhaps lyrics like "I'm in the corner, why can't you see me?" and "I'm giving it my all ... I keep dancing on my own" speak to the team's underdog spirit. Or, maybe they all just love the song. It's definitely easy to dance to.
Next up, the Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves starting Tuesday. Stay tuned to find out whether they will keep dancing on their own ... and expect to hear the song blasting across the city over the next week.
