October 09, 2022

Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?

Following their series win over the Cardinals, the team celebrated in the clubhouse by belting a 2016 Calum Scott and Tiesto remix of the Robyn song

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies celebrate playoff series win "Dancing On My Own" Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies may have found their post-season anthem. On Saturday night, after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 and winning their first playoff series in 12 years, festivities in the Phillies' clubhouse included speeches, champagne and beer showers, and a jam session to the 2016 Calum Scott and Tiesto remix of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."

In a similar fashion to the 2017-18 Super Bowl champion Eagles team choosing Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as their playoff hype song, the Phillies may have just stepped up to the plate with their own unexpected choice.

On Saturday night, after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 and winning their first playoff series in 12 years, the Phillies headed to their clubhouse for a celebration worthy of the exciting victory. Between speeches and champagne showers, the party really got bumping when a particular song came on.

MORE: Phillies hype videos? It's been 11 years, but the Fightin's are back in the playoffs

The "Dancing On My Own" 2016 remix by Calum Scott and Tiesto blared on the speakers as teammates jumped, yelled, sang, danced and drank more beer.

The song was originally released in 2010 by Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, who croons about showing up to the club and seeing an ex with someone new. The lyrics about heartbreak are set to an electric beat.

People have generally found community in this song about being alone, according to Sam Sanders on NPR in a spotlight on Robyn's song.

"Contrary emotions wrapped up in one package, happiness and sadness living together in a groove: Everything about this song is a juxtaposition. That's what makes it an anthem," said Sanders.

Calum Scott, a 2015 competitor on "Britain's Got Talent," released his cover of the song in 2016, which he performed on the show and significantly slowed down Robyn's originally-upbeat tempo. That same year, Scott teamed up with Dutch DJ and music producer Tiesto on a remix of his version.

This is the song the Phillies used to celebrate their win.

Following the live coverage of the team's festivities, Twitter exploded with fan reactions to the Phillies' possible new playoff anthem.

Interestingly enough, the Boston Red Sox used the same version of the song as their anthem for the 2021 playoffs. Let's just say Red Sox fans had mixed reactions to the Phillies jam session last night.


So, why did the Phillies choose this song to belt their hearts out?

No official reason has yet been given for the choice, but perhaps lyrics like "I'm in the corner, why can't you see me?" and "I'm giving it my all ... I keep dancing on my own" speak to the team's underdog spirit. Or, maybe they all just love the song. It's definitely easy to dance to.

Next up, the Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves starting Tuesday. Stay tuned to find out whether they will keep dancing on their own ... and expect to hear the song blasting across the city over the next week.

