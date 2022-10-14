Compete in a costume contest during back-to-back Halloween parties at Xfinity Live!

Halloween is fast approaching and Xfinity Live! is getting into the spirit of the season with two back-to-back masquerade parties in the days leading up to the spooky holiday.

The dining and entertainment venue is kicking off its celebration on Friday, Oct. 28 with "Screams in the Stadium District" from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. "A Haunting on Pattison Ave." will follow with the same time on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are available now for $10, or can be purchased at the door for $15.

MORE: Stroll through a winter wonderland during Philadelphia Zoo's holiday light display

Each of the five venues within Xfinity Live! will offer different attractions, including karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub, silent disco in 1100 Social, bull riding and buckle bunnies in PBR Philly, live music in Victory Beer Hall, and DJs in the NBC Sports Arena.



Attendees can check out performances from drum and turntable remixers Engine #9 on Friday night, and cover band Split Decision on Saturday.

"Our annual Halloween event has become one of our most popular, offering attendees five different themed parties under one roof," said Justin DeSalvo, director of operations at Xfinity Live! "Whatever experience you're looking for on Halloween, we've got it, from karaoke to DJs and dancing. It's perfect for a ghouls' night out."



Both nights will feature multiple costume contests with categories including "best duo" and "best overall." First place winners will take home a cash prize of $1,000. Second place winners will receive $500, and third place will receive $100. Each winner will also receive Xfinity Live! gift cards totaling $500, $250, and $100, respectively.

To enter the contest, participants must upload photos to the Cloudpurr app to allow other partygoers to vote for their favorites.

While both parties have similar entertainment, they have different themes. In "Scream in the Stadium," the spirits of past players come alive as the lights go out at Xfinity Live! on Friday night.

During Saturday's "A Haunting on Pattison Ave.," reports of paranormal activity through the Stadium District will boast unnerving supernatural presences.

Hockey fans attending the Flyers game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 will receive free admittance to "A Haunting on Pattison Ave." with their game ticket.

Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

8 p.m. until 2 a.m. | $10 online tickets, $15 at the door

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148