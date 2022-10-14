More Events:

October 14, 2022

Compete in a costume contest during back-to-back Halloween parties at Xfinity Live!

The events on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 will feature cash prizes, live music and karaoke

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Halloween
Halloween Xfinity Live Courtesy of/Punch Media

Xfinity Live! is celebrating Halloween weekend with back-to-back masquerade parties on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tickets are available online for $10 or for $15 at the door.

Halloween is fast approaching and Xfinity Live! is getting into the spirit of the season with two back-to-back masquerade parties in the days leading up to the spooky holiday. 

The dining and entertainment venue is kicking off its celebration on Friday, Oct. 28 with "Screams in the Stadium District" from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. "A Haunting on Pattison Ave." will follow with the same time on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are available now for $10, or can be purchased at the door for $15.

MORE: Stroll through a winter wonderland during Philadelphia Zoo's holiday light display

Each of the five venues within Xfinity Live! will offer different attractions, including karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub, silent disco in 1100 Social, bull riding and buckle bunnies in PBR Philly, live music in Victory Beer Hall, and DJs in the NBC Sports Arena. 

Attendees can check out performances from drum and turntable remixers Engine #9 on Friday night, and cover band Split Decision on Saturday. 

"Our annual Halloween event has become one of our most popular, offering attendees five different themed parties under one roof," said Justin DeSalvo, director of operations at Xfinity Live! "Whatever experience you're looking for on Halloween, we've got it, from karaoke to DJs and dancing. It's perfect for a ghouls' night out." 

Both nights will feature multiple costume contests with categories including "best duo" and "best overall." First place winners will take home a cash prize of $1,000. Second place winners will receive $500, and third place will receive $100. Each winner will also receive Xfinity Live! gift cards totaling $500, $250, and $100, respectively. 

To enter the contest, participants must upload photos to the Cloudpurr app to allow other partygoers to vote for their favorites. 

While both parties have similar entertainment, they have different themes. In "Scream in the Stadium," the spirits of past players come alive as the lights go out at Xfinity Live! on Friday night. 

During Saturday's "A Haunting on Pattison Ave.," reports of paranormal activity through the Stadium District will boast unnerving supernatural presences.

Hockey fans attending the Flyers game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 will receive free admittance to "A Haunting on Pattison Ave." with their game ticket. 

Halloween at Xfinity Live!

Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
8 p.m. until 2 a.m. | $10 online tickets, $15 at the door
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Halloween South Philadelphia Costumes Halloween Masquerade Karaoke Stadium District Xfinity Live Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Group X

Celebrate Fall at the Family-Friendly Navy Yard Fall Festival on Oct. 19
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Second suspect arrested in Roxborough High School shooting that killed football player, injured 4 others
Roxborough shooting arrest

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health News

Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Virtua Proton Therapy

Eagles

Eagles-Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 6
Eagles-Cowboys-Elliott_010622_usat

TV

Hulu to develop limited series about hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge Tim Piazza
Tim Piazza Hulu Series

Family-Friendly

Celebrate fall at Philadelphia Premium Outlet's new family-friendly festival
Philadelphia Premium Outlets fall festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved