Stroll through a winter wonderland during Philadelphia Zoo's holiday light display

The Philadelphia Zoo will transform into a winter wonderland this holiday season, featuring full-scale animal illuminations and decorations.

LumiNature, the zoo's popular light show, is slated to make its return from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 7. Those interested can reserve tickets in advance, with prices ranging from $20-$28.

New this year is the Penguin Prismatic show, a light display featuring a 40-foot tall penguin glowing with 40,000 lights that unveil designs. There will also be a gorilla light display with animal video projections and a coral sea-inspired holiday tree set up to ring in the season.

"This year's LumiNature is like no other," said Amy Shearer, chief experience and marketing officer at the Philadelphia Zoo. "Because the holidays are an important time to come together and reconnect with those important to us, creating an experience that celebrates and honors such precious time together has been our design inspiration."

LumiNature takes over the entire Philadelphia Zoo after hours. The nighttime attraction includes dancing lights and multimedia displays that create magical illusions of big cats and peacocks. It has been a fan favorite among residents and visitors since it first debuted in 2019.

Also new this year is LumiNature's finale display, called Animal Fantasia. The show features animal animations, cinematic storytelling and video projection. It is fully choreographed with accompanying music to bring the animal-focused story to life.

Some returning favorites include the welcoming display, showcasing cascading blue and white meteor light showers that welcome guests from 34th Street to Girard Avenue and past the zoo to the garage area. On the main plaza, five 80-foot London Plane trees will be wrapped in multicolored lights.

Kids can head to Whistle-Stop Wonder to ride the Wilderness Express Train around Impala Fountain, which includes a backdrop of 100,000 lights and light art performers. Hot chocolate and seasonal treats will be available.

Winter of Love features a 25-foot pink flamingo tree made of lit lawn flamingos, where guests can lounge on bean bag chairs and enjoy the light displays. Other animal light displays include Flutter Flair, which brings guests into the world of the monarch butterfly.

At Arctic Passage, witness an Earth-like sphere covered in 3D screens that tells the stories of animals from around the world. Snap a photo with 8-foot moving animal backdrops while enjoying food and beverages at the lounge area Bites Under the Lights.

Guests can also grab hot apple cider or hot chocolate — both available to be spiked for adults. There will also be light bites and snacks available, including soft pretzels and a winter-themed beer. Guests can make their own s'mores over an open fire decorated with lights.

Tickets are already on sale and prices vary by visit date. Guests can pre-purchase timed tickets in advance by making a reservation on the zoo's website. Tickets for people aged 12 and older cost between $25-$28, while tickets for those between 2 and 11 years old cost $20-$23. Children under 2 years old can be admitted for free.

Thursday, Nov. 17 until Saturday, Jan. 7

5 to 10 p.m. | Ticket prices vary

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104