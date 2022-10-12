Crown the best bloody mary during Northern Liberties' Halloween-themed competition

Bloody mary lovers are in for a treat this fall, as more than a dozen bars and restaurants in Northern Liberties go head-to-head to determine who makes the best version of the classic brunch cocktail.

The Monster Mash Challenge is returning for its third year, and will be held over two weekends: Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23. Drinks are pay-as-you-go and guests are encouraged to make brunch or lunch reservations, or grab food to pair with their bloody marys.

Restaurant patrons will be able to sip Halloween-themed bloody marys and rank them based on four categories — right spice, taste, "bling," and theme — with one winner crowned at the end of the month. Guests can submit their votes using an online tool.



Jerry's Bar on 129 W. Laurel St. is the reigning champion of the contest, having taken home the top honor each year since the event was first held in 2020.

This year, Jerry's Bar is back with the "Vitamin Sea Demon," a new take on the bloody mary that includes roasted tomatillos, cucumber juice, aloe vera juice, jalapeños, hot sauce and lime juice laced with Faber tequila. The drink is then garnished with a chamoy and tajin rim, banderilla, chicharron, grilled sausage, aloe, a spiced lime wedge, a cucumber slice, and a piece of celery.

The full list of bloody mary options are listed below. Be sure to bundle up with a sweater and scarf before heading out to explore Northern Liberties' outdoor dining options.

• Anejo: Eztili Mary made with tomato, lime, orange, and pomegranate juices, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and horseradish (1001 N. 2nd St.)

• Bourbon & Branch: Spicy "Trick" cocktail with ghost pepper-infused tequila, bloody mary mix, ginger and lime juice, or sweet "Treat" cocktail made with tequila, bloody mary mix, sweet Thai chili, and lemon juice (705 N. 2nd St.)

• Cantina Los Segundos: chipotle bloody mary made with New Liberty Distilling vodka (931 N. 2nd St.)

• El Camino Real: Birria Bloody Mary made with bloody mary mix laced with Birria consomm é and topped with taco, pickled jalapeños, and carrots (1040 N. 2nd St.)

• Figo: Pesto Bloody Mary made with vodka, tomato water, basil pesto, cherry pepper brine, Caprese skewer, pizza garnish, and balsamic drizzle (1033 N. 2nd St.)

• Heritage: Mary Jane's Last Dance made with pickle-infused vodka, bloody mary mix, olive, tomato, and pickle garnish (914 N. 2nd St.)

• North 3rd: El Chupacabra made with jalape ñ o-infused tequila, Cholula-flavored bloody mary mix, stuffed pepper, celery, and green tomato (801 N. 3rd St.)

• North Bowl: Uptown Ghoul made as a dirty vodka martini with bloody mary skull-shaped ice cubes (909 N. 2nd St.)

• Silk City Diner: Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles Bloody Mary made with mix, black pepper-infused vodka, Old Bay, mustard seed, ancho peppers, chipotle, and hot sauce, garnished with hot chicken and waffle (435 Spring Garden St.)

• Standard Tap: Murderous Mary and The Hellhound made with vodka, spiced tomatillo bloody mary mix, sriracha, shaved celery, and black salt (901 N. 2nd St.)

• The Abbaye: Mary Bloody Mary made as a vodka martini with bloody mary skull ice cubes and black salt (637 N. 3rd St.)

• Urban Village Brewing Co.: Bloody Caesar made with agave spirit, Clamato juice, garnished with bat wing jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese (1001 N. 2nd St.)

The Monster Mash contest is meant to highlight Northern Liberties' outdoor dining spots, and provide a way for restaurant owners still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to advertise their food and drink offerings in a fun, competitive way.

For additional details and updates ahead of the friendly competition, check out the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District's official website.

Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, 2022

All day | Pay-as-you-go

Various locations in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia, PA 19123