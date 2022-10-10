Take your kids trick-or-treating and sip autumnal cocktails during East Passyunk's fall festival

East Passyunk is getting in the spooky season spirit this month with the return of its annual fall festival along one of the most popular corridors in South Philadelphia.

Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday returns to East Passyunk Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event features trick-or-treating, grab-and-go pumpkins, sidewalk sales, and autumnal food and drink offerings from neighborhood restaurants.

Attendees are invited to dress up and head over to the free costume photo booth, for children, adults and pets. Urban Jungle will be giving away mini pumpkins while supplies last, and plenty of shops along East Passyunk Avenue will open their doors for costumed trick-or-treaters.

Adults can enjoy live entertainment all day long, including performances by Snacktime, The Cheddar Boys, Mark Brown, and The Blue Pharaohs. Alison Horn, South Philly's Bubble Queen, will be out with her bubble display at the Gateway from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Broad Street and East Passyunk Avenue.

Guests can also grab fall-themed food and drinks from plenty of popular restaurants, including Cantina Los Caballitos, Ember and Ash, Essen Bakery, Flannel, Juana Tamale, Kouklet Bakehouse, Manatawny Still Works, Pistolas del Sur, Triangle Tavern, and Vinilya Bakery.

"There's a full harvest of fun for everyone at Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday this year, with an expanded selection of new and returning small businesses, craft vendors, musical acts, and more," said Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. "We're welcoming everyone to experience Halloween activities and entertainment, find delicious food and drinks, explore our expansive craft fair, and discover some of the newly opened businesses on East Passyunk Avenue."

Nice Things Handmade will present more than 50 arts and craft vendors selling everything from home decor, fashion, art, and jewelry in the Philadelphia Parking Authority lot at 1628 East Passyunk Ave. DJ Linz X Mars will spend the day spinning tunes.

Visitors can shop at sidewalk sales along East Passyunk Avenue, with offerings from The Bottle Shop, August Moon Co., Frame Fatale, South Fellini, Metro Men's Clothing, Tildie's Toy Box, Urban Jungle, and Cartesian Brewing. You can also grab your furry friend their own Halloween costume at Amelie's Bark Shop.

A Novel Idea will also have a sidewalk sale, in addition to "Tales That Keep You Up At Night," an in-person evening of scary story readings beginning at 5 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and masks are required for attendees. The event is free, but there is a $5 suggested donation.

Jazmin Rae will offer specials on pumpkin spiced facials and s'mores facials, while Philly Typewriter invites attendees to type scary stories on typewriters set up in front of the shop.

For more information about Fall Fest, visit the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District's website.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

11 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148