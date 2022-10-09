More Events:

October 09, 2022

Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Halloween weekend with turnip-carving demonstrations

The museum will also offer scary stories, pumpkin carving stencils and discounts to kids in costume on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30

Family-Friendly Halloween
Halloween weekend Museum of the American Revolution Courtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Halloween weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30 with a host of family-friendly events such as turnip-carving demonstrations, spooky stories, costumes and crafts.

Most people know about the age-old practice of carving pumpkins this time of year, but what about carving turnips?

At the Museum of the American Revolution, visitors can celebrate Halloween weekend with a host of family-friendly events including turnip-carving demonstrations, spooky stories, costumes and crafts.

Throughout the holiday weekend, children ages 12 and younger who wear a costume will receive $2 off museum admission. Halloween-themed activities take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Fun fact: Early Americans carved turnips, not pumpkins, to ward off evil spirits. During Halloween weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution, visitors can check out the museum rotunda to learn more about 18th-century folk customs and watch turnip-carving demonstrations.

Brave guests can attend pop-up talks about the Headless Horseman, a haunting character in Washington Irving's gothic tale "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The talks will be given at the Hessian tableau, and will discuss the historical origins of the scary story, which some think was based on the ghost of a Hessian soldier decapitated in battle.

Guests who are feeling crafty can take part in a tin-punch crafting activity in Revolution Place, based on the lanterns made in colonial times. The tin-punch activity yields the perfect decoration to light up the night on Halloween.

Can't make it to the museum Halloween weekend but still want to participate in spooky fun? Five pumpkin carving stencils created by the museum can be accessed by anyone, anytime, online to help pumpkin carvers achieve a unique jack-o-lantern.

Tickets for the weekend can be purchased at the front desk or online. Discounts for costumes are only available when buying tickets in person. Children under 5 years old are always free.

Halloween Weekend at the Museum

Saturday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 30
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | free with admission
Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

