September 26, 2022

Enjoy frightening family fun every weekend at The Franklin Institute this October

The museum also is hosting a Science After Hours party for those who are 21 and older on Oct. 28

The Franklin Institute will host its family-friendly Franklin Fright event each weekend in October, where families can trick-or-treat throughout the museum and enjoy live shows and immersive activities. At the end of the month, the museum will host its 21-and-older Science After Hours: Fright @ Night party.

The Franklin Institute will soon transform into an interactive haunted wonderland for families to explore.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, Franklin Fright returns to the museum every weekend through the end of the month. The kid-friendly Halloween extravaganza will include trick-or-treating, live shows and immersive activities.

During the weekend event, which is free with admission, children can dress up in costume and go trick-or-treating at themed doors throughout The Franklin Institute, where surprising characters will share goodies.

Visitors can catch live science shows hosted alongside "Gourd'n the Giant Pumpkin Robot." Another show presented during Franklin Fright is the new "That's Gross!" Live Science show, featuring costumed performers that take viewers on a journey inside and outside the body, exploring some of the ickiest facts.

Also new this season is "The Lab," where guests can traverse Halloween "T.R.E.A.T.S." (Tricks, Robots, Experiments, Activities, Technology, Spooky fun). The interactive exhibit includes mazes, spider bot building, a Cyber Organics Lab, sensory activities and tons of photo opportunities.

To finish off the month and kick off Halloween weekend, The Franklin Institute will host the latest installation of its quarterly Science After Hours series on Friday, Oct. 28.

Costumes are encouraged for the 21-and-older "Fright @ Night" themed event that will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The night's events feature all-access to museum exhibits, cash bars, rooftop stargazing, DJ music, Drag Bingo and live performances including sword swallowing, fire breathing, electricity bending and snake handling. Tickets are on sale now.

Franklin Fright

Weekends in October
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | free with admission
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

