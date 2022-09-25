More Culture:

September 25, 2022

La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever

The flavor, available at the Philly-based coffee company starting Oct. 1, is part of a seasonal rotating on-tap series

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink coffee
La Colombe PSL on tap Courtesy of/La Colombe

Philadelphia-based coffee company La Colombe is debuting its own take on a popular seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte on draft, for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1 at all locations nationwide.

Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall.

La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

MORE: Eagles fans can get game-day gear from an unlikely source – the wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of its locations nationwide. In the region, along with its flagship Fishtown location, there are cafes in Dilworth Park, Independence Mall, Rittenhouse Square and Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County.

La Colombe pumpkin spice latte

With this move, La Colombe joins the ranks of Starbucks and Dunkin' in serving the Instagrammable autumnal drink. La Colombe's take on it includes real pumpkin flavor, seasonal spices and a creamy texture that results in a pumpkin pie taste.

The PSL is first in the coffee shop's new rotating seasonal on-tap series, which will feature a new flavor each time the seasons change.

La Colombe also has canned Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Lattes available for purchase, but they are currently out of stock.

So, before ordering a different type of drink on-tap this fall during Eagles tailgate season, fans can stop by La Colombe to get a burst of energy from a draft PSL. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink coffee Philadelphia oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Fishtown Autumn Pumpkins Fall La Colombe

Videos

Featured

Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey, Pennsylvania offer support to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc
Hurricane Fiona Relief

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Men's Health

Need some motivation to start a healthy lifestyle? Here are 25 benefits
092322 Healthy Lifestyle Motivation Bicycling.jpg

Eagles

Eagles-Commanders: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 3
061422CarsonWentz

Films

Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' shows family vacation cut short by impending apocalypse
Knock at the Cabin Trailer

Festivals

Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street
South Street Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved