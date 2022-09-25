La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever

Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall.

La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of its locations nationwide. In the region, along with its flagship Fishtown location, there are cafes in Dilworth Park, Independence Mall, Rittenhouse Square and Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County.

With this move, La Colombe joins the ranks of Starbucks and Dunkin' in serving the Instagrammable autumnal drink. La Colombe's take on it includes real pumpkin flavor, seasonal spices and a creamy texture that results in a pumpkin pie taste.



The PSL is first in the coffee shop's new rotating seasonal on-tap series, which will feature a new flavor each time the seasons change.

La Colombe also has canned Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Lattes available for purchase, but they are currently out of stock.

So, before ordering a different type of drink on-tap this fall during Eagles tailgate season, fans can stop by La Colombe to get a burst of energy from a draft PSL.