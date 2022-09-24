Eagles fans can get game-day gear from an unlikely source – the wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

With the NFL season in full swing, Eagles fans looking to add to their game-day wardrobes can now find stylish apparel from an unlikely source.

This season women's fashion brand Kiya Tomlin has has expanded its officially-licensed NFL collection to feature clothing in the colors of 10 NFL teams, the Eagles among them. The line includes stylish pieces that female fans can wear to show their team spirit, so long as they don't mind the company's connection to a rival team: The designer of the clothing, Kiya Tomlin, is married to Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlin launched her brand in 2014, aiming to promote inner confidence through high-quality clothing that the designer describes as "casually elegant." Each piece is made in the business's workshop in Etna, just outside of Pittsburgh, using sustainable bamboo blends that give its garments shape and stretch on all body types. She already has earned praise for her non-NFL designs, including being selected for Oprah Winfrey's list of "favorite things" in 2021.

As a fan of football and fashion, Tomlin set out to create clothing that combined these two passions. For several years, her company had sold clothing in Steelers black and gold, then last season she worked with the NFL to create an officially licensed collection, Kiya Tomlin x Steelers. For this season the line – now called Kiya Tomlin x NFL – has added looks based on the colors of nine more teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders, as well as the Eagles.

The fashion-forward Eagles clothing includes a poncho, sweatshirt, cut-out top, T-shirt, joggers, leggings and infinity scarf – all in combinations of midnight green, silver, white and black. Prices vary between $69 and $165.

"I am so excited to bring our brand of elevated style, versatility and comfort to female Philadelphia Eagles fans," Tomlin said. "I always want to maintain my sense of style while supporting my favorite team. I designed this licensed NFL collection for fashion-loving women like me."

Shoppers can purchase items from collection on the brand's website, and starting in October, the line will also be available in the NFL Shop.