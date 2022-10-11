More Events:

October 11, 2022

Cheer on the Phillies during playoff games this week at an Xfinity Live! watch party

Fans can enjoy drink specials, games and giveaways as the Phillies' square off against the Atlanta Braves

Phillies playoffs watch party Xfinity Live Courtesy of/Xfinity Live!

Xfinity Live! is hosting watch parties throughout the week so fans can gather to support the Phillies as they take on the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-5 NLDS series. During the events, fans can enjoy drink specials, live music and giveaways.

Phillies fans have a lot to celebrate these days during the team's first postseason run since 2011, and Xfinity Live! is giving them a place to do so with the proper fanfare.

The venue is hosting watch parties throughout the week so fans can gather to support the team as they take on the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-5 NLDS series, which began Tuesday with an away game that the Phillies won 7-6. 

MORE: Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?

Before the Phillies can make their victorious return to Citizens Bank Park for a Friday home game, the team plays at Atlanta once again Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. During the game, Xfinity Live! is throwing an NLDS Watch Party featuring drink specials, live music and games.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, there will be interactive trivia starting at 3 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to win Phillies playoff swag. During the watch party, the venue will sell $3 Budweiser and Bud Light bottles, thanks to a partnership with the Phillies and Budweiser. Free parking will be available in Lot S and Lot T.

A similar celebration was held during Tuesday's win, which started at 1:07 p.m.

Depending on the outcomes of the next games, the best-of-5 series could continue through the weekend. The Phillies schedule and Xfinity Live! hours for the weekend's games are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 14 (Game 3): Doors open at 11 a.m.; game starts at 4:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 (Game 4): Doors open at 9 a.m.; game starts at 2:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Game 5): Doors open at 1 p.m.; game starts at 4:37 p.m.

During each event, the game will be played on 32-foot screens at NBC Sports Arena. There will also be a live DJ spinning music during commercials and giveaways from Budweiser. All sections of Xfinity Live! will be open, so fans can enjoy table service, check out the food vendors and even ride the mechanical bull.

Watch party drink specials won't be available during the home games Friday and Saturday, but the energy from Citizens Bank Park located right across the street is sure to spill over to Xfinity Live! to make up for it. 

Patrons can find out more information and reserve tables online.

Hopefully, the venue will be bumping all week long to "Dancing on my Own" to celebrate more Phillies playoff victories.

Phillies NLDS Watch Parties

Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 16 (TBD)
prices and times vary
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

