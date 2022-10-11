More Sports:

October 11, 2022

Phillies first home playoff game start time announced

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
"Harper rips one into the night."

The Phillies, as of this writing, are up 4-1 on the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS. Game 2 will be in Atlanta on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. We now know what time the Phillies' two home games (if necessary) will be this weekend:

A 4:37 p.m. start time probably isn't ideal for the majority of Phils fans on Friday. I'm sure a ton of people have issues with all of these afternoon games starting when the first pitch is during normal work hours. Taking a half day on Friday and heading to Citizens Bank Park doesn't sound too bad though!

If there isn't a sweep either way in this best-of-five series, Game 4 will be Saturday at 2:07 p.m. in South Philly A potential Game 5 would be in Atlanta and would start at 4:37 p.m. It could be one hectic day for Philly fans between a winner-take-all game against a big division rival and, of course, an Eagles-Cowboys Sunday Night Football matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. 

