Phillies first home playoff game start time announced

The Phillies, as of this writing, are up 4-1 on the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS. Game 2 will be in Atlanta on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. We now know what time the Phillies' two home games (if necessary) will be this weekend:

A 4:37 p.m. start time probably isn't ideal for the majority of Phils fans on Friday. I'm sure a ton of people have issues with all of these afternoon games starting when the first pitch is during normal work hours. Taking a half day on Friday and heading to Citizens Bank Park doesn't sound too bad though!

If there isn't a sweep either way in this best-of-five series, Game 4 will be Saturday at 2:07 p.m. in South Philly A potential Game 5 would be in Atlanta and would start at 4:37 p.m. It could be one hectic day for Philly fans between a winner-take-all game against a big division rival and, of course, an Eagles-Cowboys Sunday Night Football matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader