Philly celebrates in the streets after the Eagles win the NFC Championship

January 29, 2023
The Eagles won the NFC Championship and are off to the Super Bowl.
So, naturally, the celebration poured into the streets of Philadelphia as fans from all over celebrated the big 31-7 win over San Francisco.
Party on, Philly. This doesn't happen often.
Here's a quick look into the celebration:
🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/TTYerhpnuy— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 29, 2023
A massive crowd of #Eagles fans gathered outside City Hall. Watch our LIVE coverage of fans celebrating HERE: #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/LUhOxPGjUI pic.twitter.com/mdwd0XfGrh— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 29, 2023
#Eagles #Broadstreet — Heading to the #Superbowl #philadelphia 🦅💚🏈 pic.twitter.com/K16rEGd1Lb— nydiahan (@nydia_han) January 30, 2023
FIREWORKS !!!! pic.twitter.com/6QAdHTj2lF— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 29, 2023
The grease has failed. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/3q5sJ1wItO— Nina Baratti (@Nina_Baratti) January 29, 2023
Have spotted my first pole climber and he was shotgunning beers. pic.twitter.com/c0GxgR5Mup— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 29, 2023
Just saw a guy walk by on Broad in a full suit, green alligator shoes, and a midnight green kangol hat. By far the coolest person in Philadelphia— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 30, 2023
Just have fun and stay safe out there though:
It’s going great in Philly very chill per usual pic.twitter.com/Z7Wnbpx1W4— Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) January 30, 2023
Philly blocks off nearly a square mile around City Hall so Eagles fans can celebrate https://t.co/2Iia6I45U0 pic.twitter.com/zhpUX83AK9— Billy Penn (@billy_penn) January 30, 2023
Giants fans in shambles:
Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023
Some parting words from a former Phillies GM who had himself a time today:
Here we go! @Eagles #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/Yi0MaIF5F0— Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) January 29, 2023
Folks,never take these moments in Philly sports for granted.I know there is more work to be done but when you have NL Champs and NFC Champs in the same “year” it is something that rarely happens in a lifetime.Cherish this.And remember how special this is. Go @Phillies Go @Eagles— Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) January 30, 2023
Do it all again in two weeks?
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports