Philly celebrates in the streets after the Eagles win the NFC Championship

The Eagles won the NFC Championship and are off to the Super Bowl.

So, naturally, the celebration poured into the streets of Philadelphia as fans from all over celebrated the big 31-7 win over San Francisco.

Party on, Philly. This doesn't happen often.

Here's a quick look into the celebration:

By the way, Philly remains undefeated against the greased light poles:

Night's still young, but the lead standout maybe spotted by our own Kyle Neubeck?

Just have fun and stay safe out there though:

And for everyone looking to get home later:

Giants fans in shambles:

Some parting words from a former Phillies GM who had himself a time today:

Do it all again in two weeks?

