More Sports:

January 29, 2023

Philly celebrates in the streets after the Eagles win the NFC Championship

And fans remain undefeated against the greased light poles

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagls-Fans-NFC-Championship-Celebration.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are off to the Super Bowl and the celebration couldn't be contained to just the Linc.

The Eagles won the NFC Championship and are off to the Super Bowl.

So, naturally, the celebration poured into the streets of Philadelphia as fans from all over celebrated the big 31-7 win over San Francisco. 

Party on, Philly. This doesn't happen often. 

Here's a quick look into the celebration:

By the way, Philly remains undefeated against the greased light poles:

Night's still young, but the lead standout maybe spotted by our own Kyle Neubeck?

Just have fun and stay safe out there though: 

And for everyone looking to get home later:

Giants fans in shambles:

Some parting words from a former Phillies GM who had himself a time today:

Do it all again in two weeks?

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Championship Super Bowl Celebration City Hall Fans

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Business

Labor complaint filed against Starbucks for alleged union-busting at two Philly locations
Starbucks Complaint

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Men's Health

Want to live longer? Eating a plant-heavy diet is a proven method
Healthy Eating Life Expectancy

Eagles

NFL conference championship round picks
012723EaglesOL

TV

Kaitlin Olson 'ran into a wall,' got black eye on first day of filming for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Kaitlyn Olson Always Sunny

Festivals

The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show to feature new RAM Truck Territory off-road course
philadelphia auto show 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved