January 29, 2023

WATCH: Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles fight song in NFC title celebration

Hurts took the mic during the celebration to send the Eagles off to Arizona in the most Philly way imaginable.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Terry-Bradshaw-Eagles-Celebration-NFC-Championship.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is interviewed on stage by Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw after the Eagles won the NFC Championship.

The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts is sending the team off in the most Philly way imaginable: Leading the Eagles fight song. 

Here's Hurts grabbing the mic during the trophy presentation after the 31-7 win over the 49ers:

Sunday at the Linc wasn't Hurts' most impressive performance – 15-for-25 for 121 yards passing, and 39 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown – but it was more than enough to put a San Francisco team in meltdown mode away for good, especially after a third-quarter scoring drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes of clock and put the Eagles up 28-7. The Niners just had nothing left after that. 

"I'm not going to make this about me," Hurts said on stage during the celebration. "This is a special city. They deserve everything that's going on. We've got one more, we've got one more."

But the city definitely appreciates him. "M-V-P!" chants flowed through the crowd in the celebration:

All while the party poured into the streets for the team's second Super Bowl appearance in five years:

