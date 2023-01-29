WATCH: Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles fight song in NFC title celebration

January 29, 2023
The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts is sending the team off in the most Philly way imaginable: Leading the Eagles fight song.
Here's Hurts grabbing the mic during the trophy presentation after the 31-7 win over the 49ers:
One last @Eagles fight song as they fly into the Super Bowl 😎 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rwHL5bitH1— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023
Sunday at the Linc wasn't Hurts' most impressive performance – 15-for-25 for 121 yards passing, and 39 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown – but it was more than enough to put a San Francisco team in meltdown mode away for good, especially after a third-quarter scoring drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes of clock and put the Eagles up 28-7. The Niners just had nothing left after that.
"I'm not going to make this about me," Hurts said on stage during the celebration. "This is a special city. They deserve everything that's going on. We've got one more, we've got one more."
But the city definitely appreciates him. "M-V-P!" chants flowed through the crowd in the celebration:
MVP chants from within the stadium for Jalen Hurts (via @evan_macy, @thephillyvoice) pic.twitter.com/wetvLBOtGX— Nick Tricome (@itssnick) January 29, 2023
🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/TTYerhpnuy— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 29, 2023
