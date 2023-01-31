Founding Fathers expands to Bucks County with enormous sports bar and banquet hall

Football fans looking for the best place to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII can look no further. Founding Fathers, the South Philly sports bar and grill, is expanding into Bucks County just in time for the big game.

Located in the former home of Quaker Steak & Lube on 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, Founding Fathers's newest spot will have its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 3. The 14,000-square-foot sports bar includes a main bar and lounge, plenty of extra bar and high-top seating near more than 30 televisions, a steakhouse and The Franklin room, a banquet hall with private space for up to 200 people.

For the grand opening, dinner service starts at 6 p.m. with live music and dancing. Bob Pantano, host of the Saturday Night Dance Party on WOGL in Philadelphia, will be joined by DJ Joe Castro, playing music from the "golden era of dance" mixed with some popular tracks from the '70s, '80s and '90s. There will also be plenty of food and drink specials.

Founding Fathers was formed through a partnership between former Marmont Steakhouse owner Dave Chiavaroli and Cavanaugh's co-owner Ken Hutchings. The two previously opened Cooper's Riverview in Trenton and Founding Fathers on South Street before joining forces with general manager and partner Zek Leeper on the sprawling new restaurant and bar.

"While we will be a restaurant, bar and grill first, we also will bring everything you love about Founding Fathers South Street — the great and welcoming staff, the extensive array of televisions for game viewing, a menu that includes all your tailgating favorites — plus a large group dining space where you can bring 10 to 12 of your friends and have a corner of the restaurant all to yourself," said Chiavaroli. "Plus, who doesn't want to enjoy the Birds with a great steak and cold beer in their hand?"

Chef Tim Bennett crafted the expansive opening menu, which includes appetizers, tacos, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, entrees, steaks and sides. Throughout the year, guests can look forward to rotating daily and weekly specials along with some seasonal items. The full menu, which can be found here, is available from noon until 1 a.m. daily, making it one of the only late-night eateries in Bensalem.

Founding Fathers began serving its menu to community members over the last several weeks as part of a soft opening before the ribbon cutting this week. Some early favorites from guests include hand-carved steaks, Buffalo chicken wings, shrimp tacos and spicy shrimp and mussels. Visitors can enjoy lunch and dinner service, late night snacks and weekend brunch starting up in the next few months.

For those looking for a Super Bowl watch party, Founding Fathers will serve up a $20 all-you-can-eat buffet from kick-off until 8:30 p.m. There will be a create-your-own nachos station, sliders, wings, quesadillas and pretzels along with $4 Miller Lite drafts and Tito's mixed drink specials.

Happy hour, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, features snacks like nachos, mozzarella sticks and pretzel bites for under $10, plus drink specials like the Philly Mule and Spiked Blueberry Lemonade for $8. Beer lovers can grab $4 domestic drafts, $4 cans and bottles and $5 rotating craft beer options.

Hospital workers, teachers, first responders and active military are entitled to 25% off on all dine-in orders, excluding drinks.

The Bob Pantano Dance Party takes over Founding Fathers with dinner and dancing every Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Other DJs and special events will be advertised on Founding Fathers' social media.

Founding Fathers Bensalem will be open daily from noon until 2 a.m. Parking is free in the private parking lot, but valeted parking is available for private events in The Franklin Room. Those looking to host a private event can call (267) 408-4150 or fill out this online form.

For more information about Founding Fathers in Bensalem, check out the sport bar's Facebook account or head to their website.