More Culture:

January 25, 2023

West Chester rescue dog Tailen Hurts to compete in the Puppy Bowl

Nine canines from local shelters will star in the Animal Planet special, including one named for the Eagles' star quarterback

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets TV
Puppy Bowl Animal Planet Jeremy Freeman/Animal Planet

Tailen Hurts, center, leads the pack of Philly-area rescue dogs competing in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl.

As the Eagles and Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVII, a set of equally elite athletes is preparing for a showdown that Sunday.

The Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet for its 19th season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., and this year's lineup includes many rescue dogs from the greater Philadelphia region. There's Pierogi, a 35-pound lab mix from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, who's sure to deliver devastating tackles, and Amanda, a slight pit-chow chow from Philly's own Wet Nose Rescue with energy to burn. 

Representing Bucks County is Ritz, a shaggy Aussie-poodle from Harley's Haven Dog Rescue. (Yes, he's named after the cracker, but no, he will not crumble.) Gordon and Chaos, meanwhile, hail from Delaware County's Providence Animal Center. They're both chihuahua mixes, meaning they're small, scrappy fighters with something to prove.

But perhaps the player to beat is Tailen Hurts, a pit-Staffordshire pup from Brandywine Valley SPCA. Tailen is known to family and friends as River, but he's eager to take on the mantle of the Eagles' star quarterback. According to the shelter, he arrived from a cruelty/neglect seizure but "all of that is behind him now" and he has since been adopted. He is joined by three other players from Brandywine Valley SPCA, a true breeding ground for canine talent.

Check out the puppies' stats below, with info provided from Animal Planet and the social media channels of their hometown shelters. You can watch them in action on Super Bowl Sunday, before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. 

tailen hurts.jpg

Tailen Hurts

Weight: 16.2 pounds
Age: 13 weeks
Breed: American Staffordshire terrier/American pit bull terrier
Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA
Team: Fluff
Known Aliases: River 

gordon puppy bowl.jpg

Gordon

Weight: 17 pounds
Age: 18 weeks
Breed: Chihuahua/American pit bull terrier
Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter
Team: Fluff

daisy puppy bowl.jpg

Daisy

Weight: 20 pounds
Age: 13 weeks
Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier
Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA
Team: Ruff
Known Aliases: Panda

amanda puppy bowl.jpg

Amanda

Weight: 12 pounds
Age: 18 weeks
Breed: American pit bull terrier/Chow chow
Shelter: Wet Nose Rescue
Team: Fluff
Known Aliases: Honey

ireland puppy bowl.jpg

Ireland

Weight: 16 pounds
Age: 18 weeks
Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier
Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA
Team: Ruff
Known Aliases: Behr

chaos puppy bowl.jpg

Chaos

Weight: 5 pounds
Age: 14 weeks
Breed: Yorkshire terrier/Chihuahua
Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter
Team: Ruff

tia puppy bowl.jpg

Tia

Weight: 18 pounds
Age: 18 weeks
Breed: German shepherd/Dalmatian
Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA
Team: Ruff
Special skills: House and crate trained

ritz puppy bowl.jpg

Ritz

Weight: 20 pounds
Age: 13 weeks
Breed: Australian shepherd/Poodle
Shelter: Harley's Haven Dog Rescue
Team: Ruff
Family: Four brothers and sisters, all named after snack foods

pierogi puppy bowl.jpg

Pierogi

Weight: 35.5 pounds
Age: 16 weeks
Breed: Labrador retriever/Australian cattle dog
Shelter: Center for Animal Health and Welfare
Team: Fluff
Special skills: Modeling


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets TV Philadelphia Puppies Dogs Super Bowl Shelters Puppy Bowl

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Government

AEDs are lifesaving tools, but they're not required at Pa. school sporting events; A proposed law would change that
AEDs School Sports

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Wellness

Cold weather brings itchy, irritated, dry and scaly skin. Here's how to treat it
Dry Skin Winter

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
012923JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Fishtown Pickle Project now offering DIY fried pickle kits
fishtown pickle project fried pickle diy kit

Entertainment

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a haunted tour by candlelight in Manayunk
Lincoln Mill Haunted House Valentine's Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved