West Chester rescue dog Tailen Hurts to compete in the Puppy Bowl

As the Eagles and Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVII, a set of equally elite athletes is preparing for a showdown that Sunday.

The Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet for its 19th season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., and this year's lineup includes many rescue dogs from the greater Philadelphia region. There's Pierogi, a 35-pound lab mix from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, who's sure to deliver devastating tackles, and Amanda, a slight pit-chow chow from Philly's own Wet Nose Rescue with energy to burn.

Representing Bucks County is Ritz, a shaggy Aussie-poodle from Harley's Haven Dog Rescue. (Yes, he's named after the cracker, but no, he will not crumble.) Gordon and Chaos, meanwhile, hail from Delaware County's Providence Animal Center. They're both chihuahua mixes, meaning they're small, scrappy fighters with something to prove.



But perhaps the player to beat is Tailen Hurts, a pit-Staffordshire pup from Brandywine Valley SPCA. Tailen is known to family and friends as River, but he's eager to take on the mantle of the Eagles' star quarterback. According to the shelter, he arrived from a cruelty/neglect seizure but "all of that is behind him now" and he has since been adopted. He is joined by three other players from Brandywine Valley SPCA, a true breeding ground for canine talent.

Check out the puppies' stats below, with info provided from Animal Planet and the social media channels of their hometown shelters. You can watch them in action on Super Bowl Sunday, before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Tailen Hurts

Weight: 16.2 pounds

Age: 13 weeks

Breed: American Staffordshire terrier/American pit bull terrier

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Fluff

Known Aliases: River

Gordon

Weight: 17 pounds

Age: 18 weeks

Breed: Chihuahua/American pit bull terrier

Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter

Team: Fluff





Daisy

Weight: 20 pounds

Age: 13 weeks

Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Ruff

Known Aliases: Panda

Amanda

Weight: 12 pounds

Age: 18 weeks

Breed: American pit bull terrier/Chow chow

Shelter: Wet Nose Rescue

Team: Fluff

Known Aliases: Honey

Ireland

Weight: 16 pounds

Age: 18 weeks

Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Ruff

Known Aliases: Behr

Chaos

Weight: 5 pounds

Age: 14 weeks

Breed: Yorkshire terrier/Chihuahua

Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter

Team: Ruff

Tia

Weight: 18 pounds

Age: 18 weeks

Breed: German shepherd/Dalmatian

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Ruff

Special skills: House and crate trained

Ritz

Weight: 20 pounds

Age: 13 weeks

Breed: Australian shepherd/Poodle

Shelter: Harley's Haven Dog Rescue

Team: Ruff

Family: Four brothers and sisters, all named after snack foods

Pierogi

Weight: 35.5 pounds

Age: 16 weeks

Breed: Labrador retriever/Australian cattle dog

Shelter: Center for Animal Health and Welfare

Team: Fluff

Special skills: Modeling





