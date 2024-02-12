I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues

The section of I-95 South between Callowhill and Morris streets will close for 36 hours over the last weekend in February as construction continues on the project to expand the cap over the highway near Penn's Landing.

All southbound lanes will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and ending at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 between Exit 22 (I-676/Callowhill Street) and the Morris Street on-ramp in Pennsport, PennDOT officials said. A northbound lane also will be closed between Walnut and Chestnut streets during that same time.

During the closures, motorists on I-95 South will be directed to exit at the Girard Avenue or Callowhill Street interchanges and to take Columbus Boulevard to the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street.

The following four ramps also will be closed that weekend:

• The Market Street on-ramp to I-95 South will close at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19 and remain shut until mid-March. Motorists will be directed along Columbus Boulevard to the on-ramp at Morris Street. • The I-676 East ramp to I-95 South will close from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 until 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Motorists will be detoured to exit at the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and follow Sixth Street, Race Street and Columbus Boulevard to the on-ramp at Morris Street. • The Exit 22 off-ramp from I-95 South to Washington Avenue and Columbus Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26.• The ramp from Lombard Circle to I-95 North, which has been closed since Jan. 10, will remain closed. Motorists will be directed to the on-ramp near Catherine Street.

The upcoming closures are expected to cause delays for weekend drivers.

PennDOT advises motorists to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76, I-476, U.S. 1, the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and U.S. 130 to access I-95 South below the closure.

The highway closures are the result of the $329 million project to build a park over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard, better connecting the Delaware Riverfront to Old City. Construction on the park began in September. It will include an ice rink, memorials, public gardens, an amphitheater, a café and a pavilion and an extension of the South Street pedestrian bridge, which connects to the Delaware River Trail.

The park is was slated to be completed in 2028 and open in 2029. It initially was expected to be ready in 2026, but the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, I-95 North was closed as crews demolished a concrete covering over Chestnut and Walnut streets. The Chestnut Street and Walnut Street pedestrian bridges were demolished in January and November, respectively.