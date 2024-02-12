More News:

February 12, 2024

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues

All lanes will be shut down from I-676 to Morris Street between 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation I-95
Penns Landing Park Hargreaves Jones Associates/DRWC

A section of I-95 South in Philadelphia will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 until 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Construction crews need to close the highway as work continues on the project to cap I-95 and Columbus Boulevard near Penn's Landing. A rendering of the project is shown above.

The section of I-95 South between Callowhill and Morris streets will close for 36 hours over the last weekend in February as construction continues on the project to expand the cap over the highway near Penn's Landing.

All southbound lanes will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and ending at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 between Exit 22 (I-676/Callowhill Street) and the Morris Street on-ramp in Pennsport, PennDOT officials said. A northbound lane also will be closed between Walnut and Chestnut streets during that same time. 

MOREExplosion in West Philly apartment injures one person, police say

During the closures, motorists on I-95 South will be directed to exit at the Girard Avenue or Callowhill Street interchanges and to take Columbus Boulevard to the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street. 

The following four ramps also will be closed that weekend:

• The Market Street on-ramp to I-95 South will close at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19 and remain shut until mid-March. Motorists will be directed along Columbus Boulevard to the on-ramp at Morris Street. • The I-676 East ramp to I-95 South will close from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 until 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Motorists will be detoured to exit at the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and follow Sixth Street, Race Street and Columbus Boulevard to the on-ramp at Morris Street. • The Exit 22 off-ramp from I-95 South to Washington Avenue and Columbus Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26.• The ramp from Lombard Circle to I-95 North, which has been closed since Jan. 10, will remain closed. Motorists will be directed to the on-ramp near Catherine Street. 

The upcoming closures are expected to cause delays for weekend drivers.

PennDOT advises motorists to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76, I-476, U.S. 1, the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and U.S. 130 to access I-95 South below the closure. 

The highway closures are the result of the $329 million project to build a park over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard, better connecting the Delaware Riverfront to Old City. Construction on the park began in September. It will include an ice rink, memorials, public gardens, an amphitheater, a café and a pavilion and an extension of the South Street pedestrian bridge, which connects to the Delaware River Trail. 

The park is was slated to be completed in 2028 and open in 2029. It initially was expected to be ready in 2026, but the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Earlier this month, I-95 North was closed as crews demolished a concrete covering over Chestnut and Walnut streets. The Chestnut Street and Walnut Street pedestrian bridges were demolished in January and November, respectively. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation I-95 Philadelphia Construction Old City PennDOT Penns Landing

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus opens this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues
Penns Landing Park

Sponsored

Phase 2 of Cooper's Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Mental Health

Cities know that the way police respond to mental crisis calls must change. But how?
Police Mental Health Crises

Movies

Where to watch the movies nominated for best picture at the 2024 Oscars
Oscar best picture nominees

Eagles

Jason Kelce wears Chiefs overalls to Super Bowl LVIII
Jason-Kelce-Pro-Bowl

Food & Drink

Dinner at Academy of Natural Sciences to show how your eating habits can reduce climate change
Carbon Neutral Dinner

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved