9-year-old girl who died after rescue attempts at Hersheypark wave pool is identified

The 9-year-old girl who died last week after an incident in a wave pool at Hersheypark has been identified as Sophia Subedi, family members and loved ones said Monday.

Subedi, of Harrisburg, lost consciousness in the pool Thursday night and did not survive rescue attempts by lifeguards patrolling the water attraction at the theme park's Boardwalk. Subedi died at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

"Those who knew Sophia remember her not just for her brilliance and curiosity, but also for her compassion," a GoFundMe campaign for the Subedi family said. "She made friends easily and looked out for others — often the first to offer help, share her snacks, or hold someone’s hand when they were scared or sad."

Hersheypark's wave pool contains 378,000 gallons of water that cycle through waves every 10 minutes, PennLive reported. One witness told WGAL the girl was unresponsive when she was pulled from the water, and lifeguards evacuated about 200 people from the pool. Subedi received CPR from a lifeguard for several minutes before first responders arrived to assist and transport the girl to the hospital.

Subedi is the first guest to die at Hersheypark in its 119-year history. The cause and manner of her death have not been released by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Hersheypark officials said last week 10 lifeguards were on duty at the time of the incident.

Subedi was born in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Harrisburg with her family in 2022. She was a member of Harrisburg's Bhutanese community, and members of a local cultural organization for the South Asian nation expressed grief over Subedi's death in a statement on Facebook.

"At just nine years old, she was full of promise, innocence, and joy — a light in the lives of all who knew her," Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg wrote. "Her sudden and tragic departure has left a deep void in our hearts and in the community she was so warmly a part of. Our entire community is grieving alongside the family during this unimaginably difficult time."

An investigation into Subedi's death is ongoing with Derry Township police and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Subedi's memorial service will take place Wednesday at 3.30 p.m. at Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home in Harrisburg.