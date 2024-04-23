In primary Pa. attorney general, five Democrats, two Republicans seeks parties' nominations

In Tuesday's primary election in Pennsylvania, voters will decide which of their parties' candidates for state attorney general will move on to represent them in the general election in November. The Democratic primary features five candidates, while two Republicans are facing off on the Republican side.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and the results of both primaries will be shown below as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.

The attorney general serves as the state's top prosecutor, handling a wide array of investigations in addition to legal advocacy on behalf of the public in areas such as consumer protection, health care and civil rights.

The five candidates on the Democratic ballot are former auditor general Eugene DePasquale, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, attorney Joe Kahn, former Philadelphia public defender Keir Bradford-Grey and state Rep. Jared Solomon of Northeast Philadelphia.





On the Republican ballot, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is up against two-term state Rep. Craig Williams, who serves parts of Delaware and Chester counties.





In recent history, the role of attorney general has been a stepping stone for future governors. Republican Tom Corbett and Democrat Josh Shapiro each went on to become Pennsylvania's governor after serving two terms as attorney general. Current Attorney General Michelle Henry was appointed by Shapiro for state Senate confirmation to fill his role after he was elected governor in 2022. Henry opted not to run for the office.

This year's race has important implications for criminal justice in Philadelphia, where District Attorney Larry Krasner was the target of unsuccessful impeachment bid by Republicans in Harrisburg — including Williams, who was the GOP's lead House manager in that case, which was tossed out of Commonwealth Court before going to trial. Republicans have appealed the decision.

A Republican attorney general would be expected to further attempts to gain influence in Philadelphia in ways that challenge Krasner's authority. One looming question is the implementation of a state law to appoint a special prosecutor who would oversee some crimes that occur on or near SEPTA premises in Philadelphia. Krasner has filed a complaint to challenge the law, arguing it undermines Philadelphia voters who elected him twice, and Henry still has not appointed a special prosecutor in advance of this year's elections.