Mark Pinsley, Malcolm Kenyatta compete in Democratic primary for Pa. auditor general

Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday features a competitive Democratic race for auditor general, the row office that serves as the state's financial watchdog. Incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor is running unopposed in the GOP primary and will face the winner of the Democratic race in November.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results will be updated below as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.

Pennsylvania state Rep. and Philadelphia native Malcolm Kenyatta is taking on two-term Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley in the Democratic primary for auditor general. The office has a four-year term and is responsible for monitoring spending on programs, analyzing inefficiencies and identifying government fraud.





Kenyatta's progressive campaign has called for utilizing the auditor general office to advocate "for the underdog" in Pennsylvania. He's said he wants stronger LGBTQ rights and protections, tougher gun laws and raising the minimum wage, in addition to conducting tougher school audits. Kenyatta also said he wants to create a bureau of labor and worker protections that would focus on wage theft, employee misclassification and union busting. Kenyatta also is running for reelection to his Pennsylvania House seat in the 181st District, representing Philadelphia.

Pinsley campaigned on following "dark money" in Harrisburg to monitor how funds hidden from campaign finance reports are used to influence Pennsylvania politics. He also said he wants to conduct a comprehensive audit of schools, examine the effectiveness of workforce development programs and look for potential savings in the state's health care spending.