Malcolm Kenyatta, Mark Pinsley face off in Pa.'s Democratic primary for auditor general

In Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday, Democrats Malcolm Kenyatta and Mark Pinsley are competing to win the party's nomination for auditor general and the chance to face incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor in the November general election.

The auditor general acts as the state's financial watchdog. The office is responsible for monitoring spending on programs, analyzing inefficiencies and identifying government fraud. In 2020, DeFoor defeated Nina Ahmad to become the first Black auditor general and the first Republican elected to the office since 1997. The former Dauphin County controller is the only candidate on the on GOP primary ballot.

In his first term, DeFoor focused on auditing local pension plans, county offices, district courts and volunteer firefighters' relief associations. He also questioned how a group of 12 school districts had used a "shell game" to justify annual property tax increases. His contention that drew backlash from some districts that said he misunderstood their budgeting processes.

In his bid for reelection, DeFoor has said he's committed to keeping the office nonpartisan and continuing the initiatives of his first term.

DeFoor will be challenged by either Kenyatta or Pinsley.

Malcolm Kenyatta

Kenyatta is a Philadelphia native and state representative who has served the 181st district since 2019. He became the first openly openly gay person of color to serve in the state legislature and, at 33, is one of its youngest members. He ran for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, losing to John Fetterman in the Democratic primary.

Kenyatta's progressive policy agenda has included advocating for stronger LGBTQ rights and protections, tougher gun laws and raising the minimum wage. He said he's running for auditor general because "it's time for the underdog to be the watchdog" in Pennsylvania.

If he wins, Kenyatta said he plans to strengthen the state's school audits with more consistent compliance checks and increased accountability for all schools, including charters. He also said he plans to create a bureau of labor and worker protections that would focus on wage theft, employee misclassification and union busting.

Other areas Kenyatta would scrutinize include hospital nonprofits and long-term care providers to ensure they are using state funds appropriately. Additionally, he plans to monitor the effectiveness of government programs designed to prevent gun violence.

Kenyatta emerged as a vocal Democratic proponent of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential race and was later appointed to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans.

During his campaign, Kenyatta has criticized DeFoor for taking a limited approach to the auditor general role instead of emulating his predecessor, Eugene DePasquale, who was more expansive about the reports and recommendations he made while in office.

"If the agenda is 'only going to do the things that the legislature specifically tasked me with doing,' you're missing the type of flexibility that you want out of this office," Kenyatta told City & State.

Kenyatta has been endorsed for auditor general by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. He also is running for reelection to his legislative office.

Mark Pinsley

Pinsley is in his second term as Lehigh County Controller and previously served as a commissioner in South Whitehall Township. He's a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and owner of a skincare and spa equipment business.

In his campaign for auditor general, Pinsley said he's focused on "dark money" in Harrisburg and how it's hidden from campaign finance reports to influence elections. Like Kenyatta, he also plans to comprehensively audit public education in Pennsylvania to ensure funds are not wasted. With better use of resources, Pinsley contends the state can address problems like outdated buildings and educational equipment.

Pinsley plans to audit how Pennsylvania supports county election officers and departments, making recommendations on how to ensure the integrity of elections and democratic principles.

Among other goals, Pinsley said he hopes to audit the effectiveness of the state's workforce development programs and look for potential savings in Pennsylvania's health care spending. He aims to create more oversight of children's services and state systems like foster care, therapy and family courts. Pinsley wants the state to stop supporting businesses that back anti-abortion initiatives and said he would also undertake an audit examining the economic impact of gun violence in Pennsylvania.

During his campaign, Pinsley has had defend himself against accusations that he submitted nominating petitions that included fraudulent signatures. His campaign told Spotlight PA he Pinsley did not receive any objections from the Department of State.

In February, Kenyatta was seen in a video from a constituent's Ring doorbell camera saying that Pinsley "doesn't like Black people," the Pennsylvania Capital Star reported. The video was shared on Facebook by Jon Hankins, one of Kenyatta's opponents in his race for the 181st District, and was recorded by Hankins' mother-in-law. Kenyatta described the video's release as "dirty political tricks," but didn't explain his claim about Pinsley.

In response, Pinsley called the remark "divisive" and told Lehigh Valley News that it "doesn't show good temperament" on Kenyatta's part.

Pinsley's campaign website says his background in finance and his executive experience make him the most qualified candidate for auditor general.