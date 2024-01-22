What's the best Super Bowl matchup for Eagles fans?

While the Eagles have been sent packing and the rest of the NFL postseason loses some juice as a result, the Super Bowl approaches regardless of whether Philadelphia is over this disastrous Birds season.

The conference championships await on Sunday with four possible Super Bowl matchups on the table. Which one should Eagles fans be hoping for?

I share my picks taking into account the 40-whiners, the star-studded Chiefs luxury suite and more...

49ers vs. Lions

This is as clear cut of a choice as you'll see in the playoffs outside of an NFC East team playing. The 49ers are loathsome, especially with their connection to the Birds over the last two seasons. They cried their eyes out when the Eagles destroyed them in last January's NFC Championship Game when Brock Purdy was knocked out. San Francisco got revenge on the Eagles back in December, crushing them at Lincoln Financial Field. The bad blood brews.

Are you sick of hearing about laughable 49ers reporters saying that Purdy is the second coming of Joe Montana? Do you have second-hand embarrassment after the media's Purdy MVP push? Would you love seeing the 49ers fall short of the Super Bowl yet again after running their mouths constantly for the last 12 months?

Easy decision. The Lions being a historically tortured team makes them a relatively feel-good squad as well. Jared Goff is Philadelphia's hope for a less stressful Super Bowl Sunday. What a world.

Chiefs vs. Ravens

This is a bit more tricky. I've had enough of Patrick Mahomes dominating my television in January and February. It's akin to the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Patriots. Mahomes is just 28 years old, so that isn't stopping anytime soon. Some fresh faces would be welcomed!

The corollary there is that a lot of Philadelphians have a vested interest in Kansas City. Andy Reid had success with the Eagles, obviously. If you hadn't heard, Travis Kelce is dating a local singer from Berks County, too. The younger Kelce brother's playoff run means that Jason Kelce is making his presence known as well. The elder Kelce went bonkers during the Chiefs-Bills on Sunday, going shirtless and chugging Bud Lights.

Even with Mahomes on the GOAT trajectory, Lamar Jackson is on his way to his second MVP award and might be the sport's most exciting player at the moment, coming off a four-touchdown game in the Divisional Round while rushing for 100 yards.

If your football enjoyment post-Eagles is simply shots of Taylor Swift and the Kelce family, so be it. Call me a "Foolish One," but I'm up for something new.



Bring on Lions vs. Ravens.

