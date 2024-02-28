NBC10 hires bilingual reporter Yukare Nakayama

NBC10 has added a new on-air reporter, for the second time in as many months.

On Monday, March 4, Emmy-nominated journalist Yukare Nakayama will make her debut on station's news broadcasts. She will work as bilingual reporter for NBC10 and Philly's NBC-owned, Spanish-language station Telemundo62.

RELATED: NBC10 hires South Jersey's Siobhan McGirl as general assignment reporter

Originally from the suburbs of Chicago, Nakayama comes to the city from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she also worked as a bilingual reporter for CBS58 and Telemundo Wisconsin. NBC10 has not yet revealed what shifts Nakayama will cover.

“We are excited to have Yukare join our team in Philadelphia,” Elizabeth Flores, vice president of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62, said in a release. “As a bilingual journalist, she will bring a unique perspective to her news reporting that will benefit our viewers in both English and Spanish.”

Earlier this month, Nakayama said farewell to her former station with a post on Facebook.

"That’s a wrap Milwaukee! Can’t wait to see what Philly has to offer," she wrote.

Before her tenure in Wisconsin, Nakayama was a community journalist for an ABC7 in Chicago, where she was nominated at the 2020-2021 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards for special event coverage for her work on a piece titled "Graduation 2020: The After Party."

Nakayama also previously worked as a general assignment reporter for a CBS affiliate in Rock Island, Illinois, and as an intern for NBC News in Washington, D.C. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in marketing from American University in D.C.



On Jan. 22, the station welcomed full-time general reporter Siobhan McGirl, who orginally from Washington Township, Gloucester County.

"One month with (NBC10) and just really happy to be here," McGirl wrote on Instagram last week.