NBC10 hires South Jersey's Siobhan McGirl as general assignment reporter

NBC10 is adding some local talent to its roster of TV reporters.

The news station hired South Jersey-native journalist Siobhan McGirl as a full-time general reporter. She will start work Monday, Jan. 22, and viewers can catch her reporting during weekend morning shows.

RELATED: At the Emmys, Quinta Brunson won an acting award and Rob McElhenney watched the Eagles

McGirl joins the Philly station after a four-year stint at WVIT, an NBC affiliate in Connecticut, as a reporter and multimedia journalist. Before that, she worked at WDBJ7 News in Roanoke, Virginia, where she covered major events such as the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville and the 2019 mass shooting at Virginia Beach. She previously interned with CBS3 Philadelphia, as well as with "20/20," "Nightline," "CBS Evening News" and WABC in New York.

She was honored with a Regional Emmy Award in 2022 for her breaking news coverage and a National Edward R. Murrow Award for her 2020 investigative reporting on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's tax debt.

"We are excited to have Siobhan join NBC10," Elizabeth Flores, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62, said in a release. "Her passion for storytelling coupled with her local ties to our community, will add depth and insight to our strong team of journalists."

McGirl, from Washington Township, graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City before earning her bachelor's degree in broadcasting and journalism at Seton Hall University. McGirl credits a teacher from Gloucester Catholic for sparking her interest in journalism.

"Philly, I’m coming home! I am so humbly grateful for this opportunity to join the talented NBC10 team," McGirl wrote on Instagram. "My high school English teacher at (Gloucester Catholic) encouraged me to pursue a career in journalism. To be returning home as a reporter in the same community is a surreal full circle moment."

McGirl is the latest South Jersey native to join NBC10 in recent months. In May, the station hired Rutgers University alum Justin Godynick as a meteorologist. Godynick can be seen on 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Wednesday through Friday, as well as on weekend evenings.