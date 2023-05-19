NBC10 hires new meteorologist Justin Godynick

NBC10's weather team will have a new face next month when meteorologist Justin Godynick makes his debut. The South Jersey native has been hired by the station to appear on weekday and weekend newscasts.

Godynick is joining NBC10 from its sister station, WBTS-TV in Boston. He will start in Philadelphia on June 7, providing weather reports during the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Wednesdays through Fridays, as well as weekend evenings, the station said.

In a Facebook post, Godynick said his decision to leave Boston stemmed from health complications that his wife and his first daughter, Emma, have faced since Emma was born last year. The family had planned to move to Boston together, but their ongoing medical care in New Jersey prevented the arrangement from working. Godynick instead traveled back and forth weekly.

"The NBC family has been gracious enough to understand my situation, and when a job opened in Philadelphia, they supported my decision to apply for it, with the possibility of getting back to New Jersey to live with my family again," Godynick wrote.

Godynick's previous stops include MMJ News 12 Network in the New York metropolitan area and the cable news channel New York 1, where he was a meteorologist and traffic reporter.

"I'm delighted to be able to work and forecast in the area I've spent most of my life," Godynick said. "Since I was 3 years old, I've had a true passion for weather and when delivering the forecast, I constantly fall back on the joy that weather brought me as a child."

Godynick earned his bachelor's degree in meteorology from Rutgers University and his master's degree in broadcast communications from Monmouth University. He's currently an adjunct professor of meteorology and communication at Kean University in North Jersey.

Last year, after the departures of longtime meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz and Krystal Klei, NBC10 hired Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez. The station's First Alert Weather Team also includes Bill Henleu and Brittney Shipp.

“With a passion for forecasting winter storms and having grown up locally, Justin is a welcome addition to our team," said Elizabeth Flores, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62. "His creativity and usage of augmented reality will resonate with our viewers."