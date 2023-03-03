More Culture:

March 03, 2023

NBC10 hires Fred Shropshire to replace Jim Rosenfield as weekday evening anchor

Shropshire comes to Philadelphia from his previous job at NBC's affiliate station in Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media TV
Fred Shropshire NBC10 Courtesy/NBC10

NBC10 has hired Fred Shropshire to co-anchor the station's weekday evening newscasts. He replaces Jim Rosenfield.

NBC10 viewers will see a new anchor on weekday evenings beginning this summer, when Fred Shropshire takes over some of the newscasts formerly co-anchored by Jim Rosenfield. 

Shropshire will join the station from NBC affiliate WCNC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as a weekday evening anchor. He will make his debut Monday, June 26.

Rosenfield left the station at the beginning of the year after nine years.

"We are excited to have Fred join the NBC10 family," said Elizabeth Flores, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62. "He is a dedicated and community-minded journalist, whose knowledge and passion for storytelling will serve our audience well."

NBC10's weeknight newscasts air at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. The station didn't say which time slots Shropshire will fill. Jacqueline London co-anchors NBC10's weekday evenings. 

Shropshire, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, previously anchored afternoon newscasts at WTVD-TV, an ABC-affiliate in Raleigh, and held other positions at stations in North Carolina, Illinois and Texas.

Shropshire's background includes several sit-down interviews with former President Barack Obama during his first presidential run.

"As a self-proclaimed history buff, I'm looking forward to learning more about Philadelphia, one of the country's oldest cities," Shropshire said. "It will be fun for my family and me to explore all that the Delaware Valley has to offer."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

