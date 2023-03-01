Gritty may appear on new season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

The upcoming season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" already promises the return of Chase Utley, but he's not the only Philly sports legend on set.

In a six-second video posted to Twitter, series co-creator Rob McElhenney teased another cameo on the sitcom's 16th season, which is currently filming. The clip begins outside his trailer, bearing the name of his character Mac, but pans over to the trailer next door, labeled "Gritty" in black marker.



The Flyers mascot replied to the tweet with a single emoji.



Though Gritty has never appeared on "It's Always Sunny," he and the showrunners clearly have a mutual appreciation. They've tweeted about sharing milksteaks together in Philly, and the Flyers even jokingly advertised "Gritten Mittens," a riff on the hilariously useless "It's Always Sunny" invention, Kitten Mittens.



It's unclear what Gritty and the Gang will get up to in Season 16, but hopefully, he fares better than the Phanatic.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.