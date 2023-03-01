More Culture:

March 01, 2023

Gritty may appear on new season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Rob McElhenney teased a cameo by the chaotic Flyers mascot on Twitter

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sitcoms
Gritty Always Sunny Cameo Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

'It's Always Sunny' co-creator and star Rob McElhenney teased an upcoming appearance by Gritty on the show's 16th season.

The upcoming season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" already promises the return of Chase Utley, but he's not the only Philly sports legend on set.

In a six-second video posted to Twitter, series co-creator Rob McElhenney teased another cameo on the sitcom's 16th season, which is currently filming. The clip begins outside his trailer, bearing the name of his character Mac, but pans over to the trailer next door, labeled "Gritty" in black marker.

MORE: What 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' gets right about Eagles fans

The Flyers mascot replied to the tweet with a single emoji.

Though Gritty has never appeared on "It's Always Sunny," he and the showrunners clearly have a mutual appreciation. They've tweeted about sharing milksteaks together in Philly, and the Flyers even jokingly advertised "Gritten Mittens," a riff on the hilariously useless "It's Always Sunny" invention, Kitten Mittens.


It's unclear what Gritty and the Gang will get up to in Season 16, but hopefully, he fares better than the Phanatic.

