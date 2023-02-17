Chase Utley primed for another cameo on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Filming is underway for the 16th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and it looks like the Gang will be crossing paths with a familiar friend from seasons past.

Series co-creator Rob McElhenney shared a video of the trailers on the show's set Thursday, including one door with a handwritten sign for retired Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley.

Utley's past cameos on the show have created some of the series' most memorable highlights. In "The World Series Defense," the fifth episode of season five, Mac wrote an endearingly stupid love letter to his hero, Utley, and plotted to use Dee as a kind of passenger pigeon to deliver it to him by storming second base to kiss him during a game.

The opening line of the letter — "Dear Chase, I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so much alike" — has become one of the show's most enduring memes. When the Phillies acquired pitcher Noah Syndergaard last season, McElhenney welcomed him with the same line.

The next season, in "The Gang Gets Stranded in the Woods," Dennis and Charlie end up crashing Frank's charity event attended by World Series champs Chase Utley and Ryan Howard.