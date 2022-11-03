More Sports:

November 03, 2022

World Series: Rob McElhenney (aka Mac) catches first pitch from Chase Utley

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and South Philly native Rob McElhenney caught the first pitch from Chase Utley again, this time in the World Series.

Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins, two key pieces of the core of the 2008 championship team, were confirmed to be throwing out the first pitch in Game 4 of the World Series ahead of Wednesday night. 

But someone had to catch, so out came actor and superfan Miles Teller to receive the pitch from Rollins and Rob McElhenney (aka Mac from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) to form the battery with Utley, all with former manager Charlie Manuel looking on. 

Only in Philadelphia.

After the Rollins, Utley, and Ryan Howard version of the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, "Always Sunny" put on an episode titled "The World Series Defense" that charted the gang's misadventures trying to get to the clinching Game 5. 

Mac, who idolizes Utley in the show, wrote a heartfelt letter to the former second baseman and wanted to ensure delivery of it to him in the hopes of the two one day having a catch. 

The letter became an inside joke within the city and the baseball world ever since and gained such notoriety that McElhenney was the one to catch the first pitch from Utley at his retirement ceremony back in 2019, finally fulfilling Mac's dream.

The dream got realized again Wednesday night on baseball's biggest stage, and Phillies fans everywhere are hoping a bigger dream gets realized a few days from now.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

