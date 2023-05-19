Pennsylvania breweries collaborate on veteran-made beer to raise money for troops and military families

If you're looking for ways to support veterans this Memorial Day, here's an easy one: Buy a veteran-made beer that supports our troops.

23 veteran-owned or operated breweries have collaborated on the "Adapt and Overcome: Get Your Six" hazy IPA, which will be released at participating breweries (25 in total) statewide Friday, May 26, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The beer, which will be available in six-packs and individual cans, is brewed by Pennsylvania veterans with ingredients sourced from veteran-owned businesses throughout the state.

Proceeds will be donated to Keystone Military Families, a Shoemakersville-based nonprofit that provides groceries, clothing, household items and furniture to Pennsylvania veterans. It also sends care packages overseas monthly, fills 10,000 Christmas stockings annually and helps veterans and military families with job-hunting and résumé-building.



The closest locations carrying the limited-release beer include Root Down Brewing in Phoenixville, Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills, Levante Brewing in West Chester and Ten7 Brewing in North Wales. For those willing to travel statewide, Breweries in Pennsylvania, the state's beer industry group, has a map of every available location.

The light-drinking, 6% ABV India pale ale is brewed with spelt, toasted oats and pale wheat malts, which give the finished product a "cracker-like backbone" and help manage its subtle bitterness. The recipe uses amarillo, cascade, centennial, citra, comet and simcoe hops and has subtle aromas of papaya, melon and stone fruits like plum and apricot.



