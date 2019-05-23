More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Philly-area breweries serving new Memorial Day beer to benefit Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation

Twenty breweries from across the state used West Chester hops to create the "Hurry Up And Wait" IPA

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
2nd story Brewing Old City Beer Screenshot/Google Street View

2nd Story Brewing is one of 20 participating Pennsylvania breweries selling a new IPA over Memorial Day Weekend, sales from which will benefit the Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation.

A new, exclusive beer will be on tap in the Philly area this weekend in honor of Memorial Day, and getting buzzed with a delicious beverage is only half the incentive to imbibe.

Nearly two dozen Pennsylvania breweries have partnered to create a brand-new Hurry Up And Wait IPA, a beer that will be available Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.

Money raised from sales of the beer over the holiday weekend will be donated to the Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation, which provides support for the state's veterans and their families.

The beer itself is an 8.0% ABV Double IPA, and primarily uses hops from West Chester, according to the beer podcast Beer Busters.

Brewers in PA, a brewery organization in the Keystone State, put out a pretty cool video explaining and showing the process behind the beer's creation, which took place at Newfangled Brew Works in Harrisburg:

Starting Thursday, the beer is available at 20 veteran-owned or veteran-operated breweries across the state, including 2nd Story Brewing in Old City, Aston Abbey Brewing in Aston, and Root Down Brewing in Phoenixville. A map with every participating brewery can be found here.

Breweries in PA told the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat that the participating breweries have already discussed plans to create a similar experience for Veterans Day later this year.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Memorial Day Breweries Holidays Aston Phoenixville Pennsylvania Veterans

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved