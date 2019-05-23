More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Lê from Hop Sing Laundromat is taking over Vesper's Center City bar

The cocktail expert is apparently crafting cheaper drinks for weekday drinking for the nightclub

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Bars Nightlife
0523_Hop Sing Vesper Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The owner of Hop Sing Laundromat announced on Wednesday he would be crafting drinks for the Center City Vesper Sporting Club bar.

The owner of Philly's speakeasy-style cocktail bar Hop Sing Laundromat is bringing his skills to Vesper Sporting Club.

The nightclub on Sydenham between 15th and 16th streets, which usually doesn't get busy until after 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, is known for its late-night dancing and drinking. Hop Sing's owner Lê, who notoriously refuses to have his photo taken or disclose his last name, told Eater he'll be focusing on cheaper weekday cocktails and drinking. 

MORE CULTURE: Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here

The news was announced at the Chinatown speakeasy's seventh anniversary event Wednesday night, Eater first reported.

Lê has a couple of projects in the works. He's currently working on a banh mi shop called Pussyfoot Johnson at an undisclosed location. No word yet on an opening date. 

He was also responsible for the cocktail menu at the newly revamped Rouge in Rittenhouse Square.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Bars Nightlife Philadelphia Food & Drink Openings Hop Sing Laundromat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Sixers

The Sixers should not take Tobias Harris' free agency plans for granted
021118_Tobias-Harris_usat

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved