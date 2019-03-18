Rouge in Rittenhouse Square reopens with new interior and menu

Rittenhouse Square bistro Rouge has reopened after a 10-week hiatus to renovate the restaurant's interior and spruce up its menu.

The longtime sidewalk-front restaurant announced it's reopening on social media this week with looks inside and sneak peeks of the menu overhaul.

The original designer of Rouge in 1998, Marguerite Rodgers, did the update. The iconic window- and sidewalk- adjacent dining spots are still center stage and the bar has expanded.

Chef Sean McPaul (formerly of Talula's Garden) has come onboard and almost entirely recreated the menu, save for the Rouge Burger, according to its social media. And Hop Sing Laundromat's Lê — who is also working on an upcoming banh mi shop — has redesigned Rouge's cocktail menu.

"After 10 weeks of hard work, we’re proud to show you the new @98rouge, a fresh look for the bistro that established Rittenhouse Square as a dining destination and launched the sidewalk-dining revolution twenty years ago," was posted to the restaurant's Instagram on Friday.



Dinner service resumed on Sunday, March 17, and lunch service will begin again on Thursday, March 21. Weekend brunch will start service on Saturday, March 30. And as it gets off the ground, there will be walk-ins only.

