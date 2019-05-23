More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here

The 'How I Met Your Mother' actor will reportedly be here until November to work on a 10-episode show

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jason Segel, above in a photo from March 2017, has been spotted in Philadelphia preparing for film a new AMC anthology series called 'Dispatches from Elsewhere.'

Jason Segel has been spotted all over Philadelphia the past couple of days and will likely keep popping up until November while he develops a new anthology series for AMC. 

The "How I Met Your Mother" actor reportedly will be shooting a 10-episode, hour-long series called "Dispatches from Elsewhere" here in Philadelphia. Production starts in July and will continue through November, the Inquirer reported.

Philly Chit Chat paparazzo and blogger HughE Dillon reported Segel was spotted at Franklin Fountain in Old City and a.kitchen in Rittenhouse Square. A tipster told the Inquirer he was taking selfies with fans at the South Street Whole Foods, and someone on Reddit saw him walking around Center City. TMZ said he was at The Dandelion a couple of times already.

So far, everyone is saying Segel was super nice and friendly. He's been giving out a lot of selfies, high-fives, winks, and had a few chats while he acquaints himself with Center City. We approve of our new neighbor.

Segel eventually will be joined in Philly by cast mates Richard Grant, Sally Field, and Eve Lindley, so we may get even more celeb sightings. 

The anthology was green-lit in July 2018 and will apparently include engagement elements across multiple media platforms, Broadway World reported. Deadline reported it's about "a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life." They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined." 

"Dispatches from Elsewhere" will premiere sometime in 2020. 

