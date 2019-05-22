More News:

May 22, 2019

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Meek Mill
Meek Mill appeal Krasner Stephen Smith, Thom Carroll/SIPA USA, PhillyVoice

District Attorney Larry Krasner, right, filed an appeal in Meek Mill's probation violation case, asking for a retrial and the removal of Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley from the case.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday to request a new trial and judge for rapper Meek Mill. 

Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, had been sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley to two to four years in state prison in November 2017 for violating his probation on a 2008 case involving gun and drug charges. He served five months before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Brinkley and ordered his release in April 2018.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Krasner said Brinkley "created the appearance of partiality" and "abused [the court's] discretion." The appeal also alleges that when Brinkley personally checked up on the rapper during his court-assigned community service, she took on a role outside of judge.

"Here, instead of asking a probation officer to visit the shelter to assess Williams' compliance with the court's community service requirement, Judge Brinkley personally assumed the role of investigator. No evidence suggests that the judge routinely made this type of unannounced personal visit to monitor her other probationers," Krasner said.

Brinkley has repeatedly refused to recuse herself from the case and denied Meek a retrial, despite his attorney's insistence that the judge had showed enormous bias in her initial sentencingIn June 2018, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court also denied the rapper's request to kick Brinkley off the case.

Krasner previously has supported Meek's retrial and release from prison, however this is the first time there has been an official move from the D.A.'s office on the rapper's case.

A request for comment from Krasner was not immediately answered.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Meek Mill Philadelphia Probation Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Larry Krasner Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Election 2019

Despite quiet campaign, Kenney handily wins Dem mayoral primary in Philly
Jim Kenney

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Sixers

The Sixers should not take Tobias Harris' free agency plans for granted
021118_Tobias-Harris_usat

Travel

Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Prevention

Five ways to lower your blood pressure
06282018_blood_pressure_unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved