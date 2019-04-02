More News:

April 02, 2019

Meek Mill, Pa. state rep. announce upcoming probation reform bill

Philly rapper was joined by Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin and CNN's Van Jones in Philadelphia on Tuesday

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill and Michael Rubin are two of The Reform Alliance's founding members.

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin are two of The Reform Alliance's founding members.

Meek Mill, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, and CNN commentator Van Jones attended an event in Center City on Tuesday where state House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris announced an upcoming bill designed to reform the state’s probation system.

The bill Harris announced is designed to keep fewer people on probation, and shorten the time for those still on probation, according to the Associated Press.

TMZ provided more insight on what Harris’s bill will hope to accomplish:

“The proposed bill aims to prevent the courts from sentencing a person to consecutive probation sentences, prevent the court from extending a person's time on probation or parole due to nonpayment of fines and fees, plus establish a system of incentives that reward good behavior.”

Mill, Rubin, and Jones are all founding members of the Reform Alliance, the organization formed in January to lobby for changes to state probation and parole laws across the country. 

It only seems right that Mill would begin with his home state, where he has first-hand experience with the probation and parole system.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office approved a new trial for Mill last April,  said last month that his office plans on seeking lower terms of probation and parole, and wants to end “mass supervision,” per the Philly Trib.

And last May, Mill appeared with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in Philadelphia and called for justice reform across the state.

