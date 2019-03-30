More News:

March 30, 2019

Wawa wins liquor license bids in Philadelphia, Delaware County

The chain sells alcohol at more than 100 locations, but only one in Pennsylvania

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Liquor Control Board
Carroll - Wawa Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Wawa on Broad and Walnut Streets in Center City Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the winners of 25 new liquor licenses in its March auction on Friday, and one listing stuck out in a big way: Wawa’s winning bid, $186,357, for a liquor license in Philadelphia County.

Here we go.

The convenience store behemoth actually submitted two winning bids in the March auction; the other winning bid, $160,357, is for Middletown Township in Delaware County. Interestingly, there doesn’t currently appear to be a Wawa currently inside Middletown Township’s boundaries, though there is one less than a mile from the boundary line.

The Liquor Control Board’s awards release detail the bid amounts, bidders, counties, and municipalities. What Wawa plans to do with the license, however, is unclear. PhillyVoice reached out to Wawa for more information, and will update this story if we hear back.

This doesn't technically mean Wawa has been awarded the liquor license yet. According to the Liquor Control Board, top bidders have 14 days from the date of each Notice of Selection to remit full bid payment to the PLCB. Each auction winner then has six months to file a license application with the PLCB.

More than 100 Wawa locations in other states, like Virginia and Florida, already sell alcohol. A Wawa in Philadelphia, in West Philly at 38th Street and Spruce Street, used to sell alcohol but ended the practice in 2001.

Only one Pennsylvania Wawa is currently permitted to sell alcohol: the Chadds Ford Wawa in Delaware County, which sells beer.

Wawa’s website says the company has 19 locations within five miles of Philadelphia. If Wawa eventually starts selling alcohol at one of those locations, it feels safe to say it’ll be a big hit.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Liquor Control Board Philadelphia Alcohol Laws Liquor Wawa Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Mailbag: On Hicks, Wisniewski, Ajayi, Jernigan, Fort, Sendejo, and compensatory picks
032919StefenWisniewski

Investigations

Woman killed in assault rifle shooting inside Main Line Wawa
wawa radnor sugartown rd

Music

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert releases new song two months after saying he’s done with music
Lil Uzi Vert

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Odubel Herrera, Maikel Franco face challenges and opportunities in relegated roles
Odubel-Herrera-Maikel-Franco-Phillies_032819_USAT

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Fitness

A wellness pop-up that features Champagne
Mind, Body and Bubbly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved