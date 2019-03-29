Woman killed in assault rifle shooting at Main Line Wawa

March 29, 2019
A woman is dead after a man shot her with an assault rifle in a Delaware County Wawa during what police are identifying as a targeted attack.
Police responded to the attack around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Wawa located at 151 Sugartown Road in the Wayne section of Radnor Township. The woman, reportedly in her 20s, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived.
Surveillance footage shows a man, identified as Brian Kennedy of Wayne, entering the Wawa with what has been identified as an AR-15-style assault rifle, Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan told CBS 3. The footage shows him firing shots from the rifle. Though other witnesses were in the store at the time of the attack, no other people were injured in the shooting.
Kennedy reportedly left the scene in a black BMW, but was taken into police custody about 15 minutes away in Thornbury Park in Glen Mills. Kennedy was first taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. He will face charges once released.
As the investigation continues, police said that Kennedy and the victim previously knew one another and that this was a targeted attack.
The identity of the victim has not been shared with the public.
