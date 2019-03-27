More News:

March 27, 2019

Wawa teases 'new hoagie' with opening of South Street location

Limited-edition Broad Street Meatball designed in partnership with chef Michael Solomonov

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa's newest Philadelphia location opens Thursday morning at 901 South St. 

As always, there will be free coffee all day, but this time Wawa is teasing the debut of a limited-edition hoagie in partnership with The Rooster's Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, called the Broad Street Meatball.

Festivities surrounding the new store will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, with free Wawa catering gift boxes available to the first 50 customers. 

Part of Thursday's presentation will be the announcement of an April campaign to benefit Broad Street Ministry, an organization that supports Philadelphia's homeless community by providing shelter and social services. The Rooster, which has donated 100 percent of its profits to Broad Street Ministry since opening a few years ago, will join forces with Wawa for the monthlong "Hoagies for Hope" fundraiser. 

The new Broad Street Meatball sandwich, co-designed by Wawa’s own Chef Farley Kaiser and CookNSolo Chef Michael Solomonov, will officially debut on April 1. 

The ingredients for the Broad Street Meatball are a toasted Amoroso roll, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, cherry pepper relish, meatballs and parmesan cheese.

“I consistently call Wawa the gastronomic security blanket of Eastern Pennsylvania – and I stand by that!" Solomonov said. "Wawa's meatball hoagies have been a solid staple of my diet since as far back as I can remember. But what truly stole my heart is their social advocacy programs through The Wawa Foundation."

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation also will present a check of $25,000 to Project Home, completing a previous eight-week fundraiser to support housing for people living with addiction in Kensington. 

Customers at the South Street location on Thursday morning will get a preview and taste of the new meatball sandwich. The hoagies will be available all next month at 15 participating Wawa locations in Philadelphia. 

Michael Tanenbaum
