Here are the Philly bars and bottle shops where you can find the new Wawa beer

December 13, 2018
The new collaboration between Wawa and 2SP Brewing, the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, is officially available in bars and bottle shops around the area.
Where can you find the stout near you? Dozens of bottle shops and bars throughout the Philadelphia region, from downtown to neighboring counties, will be carrying the beer. Check out some highlights below on where you can try a bottle in the city, and see the full list from 2SP Brewing here.
Graduate Hospital
Acme at 10th & Reed
Bella Vista Beverage
The Bottle Shop
Brew Philadelphia
Garage South
BeerLOVE
Whole Foods South Street
Don't forget to check the dozens of other locations through Delaware, Montgomery, and Chester counties carrying the beer here.
