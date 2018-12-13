More Culture:

December 13, 2018

Here are the Philly bars and bottle shops where you can find the new Wawa beer

By Marielle Mondon
Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company are joining forces to release a limited Winter Reserve Coffee Stout in December.

The new collaboration between Wawa and 2SP Brewing, the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, is officially available in bars and bottle shops around the area.

Where can you find the stout near you? Dozens of bottle shops and bars throughout the Philadelphia region, from downtown to neighboring counties, will be carrying the beer. Check out some highlights below on where you can try a bottle in the city, and see the full list from 2SP Brewing here

Don't forget to act fast, though -- only 1,000 total cases were made.


Graduate Hospital

19 Degrees Cafe 

Center City

Fishtown/Kenzo/NoLibs

Northeast

Passyunk/Newbold/Bella Vista

Acme at 10th & Reed
Bella Vista Beverage
The Bottle Shop
Brew Philadelphia
Garage South

Queen Village

BeerLOVE
Whole Foods South Street

West Philly

Local 44

Don't forget to check the dozens of other locations through Delaware, Montgomery, and Chester counties carrying the beer here.

